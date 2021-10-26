7 Nordstrom Fashion Finds Under $40 That Look Ultra-Expensive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re big bargain shoppers — we’ll never deny that. But let’s not get that confused with wanting to buy cheap, ill-fitting clothing. We’re not buying something just because it has a low price tag. We’re buying something because we can’t believe how low of a price tag it has!

That was our reaction to all of these Nordstrom pieces we just picked out. Not one of them costs over $40 right now, but they look like they could potentially cost hundreds. Check them out below!

This Marbleized Dress

The swirling marble print on this wrap-front dress is simply fabulous, and the billowed sleeves just add to the exquisite look. This is definitely the type of piece you could wear with sneakers during the day and with heels at night!

Get the Vero Moda Juno Marbleized Wrap Front Dress (originally $65) for just $39 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Puff-Sleeve Bodysuit

You’re going to feel like a million bucks in this bodysuit. The puffed shoulders are luxurious and lovely, and we love the romance of the Pink Adobe shade!

Get the Treasure & Bond Puff Sleeve Bodysuit for just $39 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Eyelet Dress

Square necklines are fierce and modern, so we love the contrast brought about by the delicate eyelets all over. Such a pretty mini dress anyone could fall in love with!

Get the BP. Eyelet Minidress (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These Button-Front Jeans

The button fly of these high-rise skinny jeans will automatically elevate your look, and you’ll majorly appreciate the stretch of the denim. Comfort and style!

Get the BP. Button Front Skinny Jeans for just $39 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Tie-Front Top

Cinched, tie-front tops are also huge in fashion right now. The red and black floral print on this one just takes things to the next level. The extravagance! And yet it’s still under $40!

Get the Open Edit Tie Front Puff Sleeve Top for just $39 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Tennis Skirt

If you want to instantly feel chic and adorable, a plaid tennis skirt like this is the way to go. The pleats and flare are just wonderful and you can create so many outfits with this piece!

Get the BP. Amanda Tennis Miniskirt for just $39 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Celestial Dress

This star-covered dress is going to stand out in any room, and multiple reviewers agree how flattering it is. You’ll turn heads in this beauty. Get it for 51% off!

Get the Topshop Ruched Jersey Long Sleeve Minidress (originally $45) for just $22 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Looking for more? Check out all women’s fashion at Nordstrom!

