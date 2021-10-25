The Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom — Starting at Just $18

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are right around the corner! We’re already counting down the days until we can put up our lights and start playing cheerful carols. It really is the most wonderful time of the year. Here at Shop With Us, we believe it’s never too early to begin buying presents. After all, you don’t want to deal with last-minute shopping stress.

Nordstrom has amazing deals on holiday gifts for everyone on your list. Whether you’re looking for a personalized present or a general gift that appeals to all, your holiday hunt just got a whole lot easier. Read on to browse 12 of our favorite finds below!

For the Beauty Buff on the Go

1. Give the gift of soothing skincare with this Pause pouch, currently on sale for 15% off. This limited-edition travel-size set features a bestselling collagen-boosting moisturizer, hydrating cleanser and 4-in-1 cleansing treatment. One shopper declared, “I cannot live without these products!”

Get the Pause Skincare Discovery Set for just $23 (originally $27) at Nordstrom!

2. Plump up your pout with this hydrating lip set from Fresh. This special travel-size stocking stuffer features three lip favorites, including the best-selling Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy. It’s a *chef’s kiss* gift!

Get the Fresh Color & Care Hydrating Lip Set for just $25 at Nordstrom!

For Your Personalized Person

3. We found the crown jewel of presents with this personalized pendant. According to one review, this gorgeous gem make a great gift: “I love my Nashelle disk necklace. I wear it every day and I always get compliments. The color of the gold is beautiful and the quality is incredible. I have also bought many additional necklaces for friends and family as gifts. This is my favorite necklace!”

Get the Nashelle 14k-Gold Fill Initial Disc Necklace for just $55 at Nordstrom!

4. Elevate your morning coffee routine with this floral ceramic mug. The monogrammed initial is such a pretty personalized touch!

Get the Fringe Studio Floral Monogram Mug for just $18 at Nordstrom!

For the Kid In Your Life (or the Big Kid at Heart)

5. Make some music magic with this kids’ karaoke machine. The light show system also doubles as a peaceful night light. One review called this toy the “perfect gift.”

Get the Singing Machine Kids Mood Karaoke System for just $40 at Nordstrom!

6. Craving an imaginative experience for children? This diner restaurant play set hits the spot! Serve up some tasty treats with this fun kit, complete with wooden food pieces, a dry-erase check and an apron!

Get the Melissa & Doug 41-Piece Star Diner Restaurant Play Set for just $33 at Nordstrom!

For the Hostess with the Mostess

7. Prepare your charcuterie platter with this extra-large wood cheese board. One shopper said, “This is a perfect size charcuterie board! Made this beautiful dessert board for 5 people and it was exactly what I needed.” Bon appétit!

Get the Extra Large Wood Cheese Board for just $60 at Nordstrom!

8. Raise the bar for your bar collection by snagging this set of four Bach beverage glasses. One review reported: “Elegant for entertaining but sturdy and perfect for everyday use.” And they’re dishwasher-safe! Cheers to your new favorite glassware!

Get the Luigi Bormioli Bach Set of 4 Beverage Glasses for just $30 at Nordstrom!

For Your Coziest Companion

9. Treat yourself or a loved one to this top-rated throw. This plush blanket comes in 16 different colors, so you’ll be sure to find a suitable shade. One shopper gushed, “Best blanket I’ve ever owned. I love it so much I bought another! So soft and comfortable.”

Get the Bliss Plush Throw for just $40 at Nordstrom!

10. Keep your toes toasty in these snug UGG chenille socks. Curl up by the fire with a cup of cocoa, and you’ll be in homey heaven.

Get the UGG Australia Chenille Crew Socks for just $20 at Nordstrom!

For the Luxury Lover

11. Shield your belongings in style with this YSL quilted leather wallet. “I’ve been looking for a compact wallet/card case for my smaller bags and am thrilled to have found this stunner,” said one satisfied shopper. “If you’re on the fence — buy it! You won’t be disappointed.”

Get the Saint Laurent Small Monogram Quilted Leather Wallet for just $445 at Nordstrom!

12. Get ready for good hair days only with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. “I received the Dyson Supersonic for Christmas and it’s the best gift I have ever gotten,” one shopper shared. “It is amazing. It’s super light, extremely powerful and leaves my hair silky, shiny and frizz-free.” It’s a holiday miracle!

Get the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for just $400 at Nordstrom!

