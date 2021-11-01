Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Sweater weather is in full swing, and the holidays are almost here! Our winter uniform consists of the softest sweats we own — even though we plan on hibernating all season, we still want to snuggle in style! We pride ourselves on our collection of cozy clothing, but we’ve been missing a pair of shoes to complete the look. Frumpy footwear simply won’t cut it. So when searching for slipper inspo, we turned to one celeb who’s having a major moment.

TikTok star Addison Rae understood the assignment. In just under two years, the 21-year-old has starred in a Netflix movie, launched her own beauty brand, released original music and casually become best friends with Kourtney Kardashian. With over 40 million Instagram followers and another 85 million on TikTok, Rae is quite the trend-setter — so you better believe we’re stealing her style secrets! The Item Beauty founder can’t live without UGG’s slip-on slides, available at Zappos.

Get the UGG Oh Yeah Slide for just $100 at Zappos!

In fact, she recently gushed to New York Magazine’s The Strategist, “I wear these everywhere. I bought them a few months ago, and I’ve literally worn them every single day since. They’re so cute and they’re insanely comfortable. I like that they have the band in the back because, first of all, they stay on my foot. Second, I feel like the band almost makes them less of a home slipper and something I can wear casually out of the house.” We can’t help but agree!

The UGG Oh Yeah Slide comes in 15 bright hues, from California Poppy orange to Strawberry Sorbet pink. Add some color to your closet with any of these cheerful shades. Featuring UGG’s signature plush sheepskin, these open-toe slingback slippers are the perfect balance of style and comfort — and the 1.5-inch heel will give you a little extra lift.

Get the UGG Oh Yeah Slide for just $100 at Zappos!

These top-rated slippers are not just Rae’s favorite — Zappos customers are equally obsessed. “I am in love with these slippers,” one satisfied shopper proclaimed. “These feel sturdy yet plush and comfortable — the PERFECT combo for house shoes.” Another said that these “UGGs are a must-have! They are basically all-purpose. You can wear them as comfortable shoes in the comfort of your home or you can wear them out, as their unique style is a wonderful conversational piece.” Multiple reviews reported that these slippers feel like you’re “walking on air.” As one shopper shared, “These slides are so comfortable. A great blend of softness and support. Good for indoor and outdoor wear.” Buying ASAP!

Stay on trend with Rae in these cozy-chic slippers. Snag a pair for yourself and a loved one!

See It! Get the UGG Oh Yeah Slide for just $100 at Zappos!

Not your style? Explore more from UGG here and shop all other slippers at Zappos here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!