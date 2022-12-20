Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Buying ASAP!

11 Quick and Easy Gifts for Everyone on Your List — Fast Shipping

By
Last-Minute-Gifts-Amazon-Nordstrom
 Amazon/Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you caught in the midst of a holiday shopping pickle? Maybe you completely forgot about a person or two to buy a gift for, or you want to tack on a little extra something for someone special. Perhaps you’re just looking to treat yourself! Whatever the reason, we’ve got you covered.

Amazon-Gift-Baskets-With-Fast-Shipping

15 Gourmet Gift Baskets and Snack Boxes That Will Ship in the Next 24 Hours

Read article

We’ve sourced out some solid options to round off your holiday shopping list — and also made sure every single one will get shipped out in time for Christmas! We only have a few days left, so speed is crucial. Expedited delivery is an option for all of these products, and in some cases, you can pick up gifts in select stores for free. Check out our top-tier list below!

Bursera Palo Santo Sticks

Bursera Palo Santo Sticks
Amazon
$16.00
See it!

Sugarfina Champagne Bears Candy Cube

Sugarfina Champagne Bears Candy Cube
Amazon
$14.00
See it!

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
Amazon
$17.00
See it!

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer
Amazon
Was $20On Sale: $16You Save 20%
See it!

Benevolence LA Mama Necklace

Benevolence LA Mama Necklace
Amazon
Was $40On Sale: $15You Save 63%
See it!

Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession

Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession
Amazon
Was $30On Sale: $25You Save 17%
See it!

Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper

Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper
Amazon
$20.00
See it!

MEUNDIES Stretch Trunks

MEUNDIES Stretch Trunks
Nordstrom
Starting at $16.00
See it!

Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves

Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves
Nordstrom
$99.00
See it!

Origins Travel Size Bestsellers Trio Ornament Set

Origins Travel Size Bestsellers Trio Ornament Set
Nordstrom
Was $18On Sale: $13You Save 28%
See it!

Patchology Serve Chilled 6-Pack Eye Gels

Patchology Serve Chilled 6-Pack Eye Gels
Nordstrom
$18.00
See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Selling Fast! Products You Have to Own