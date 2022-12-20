11 Quick and Easy Gifts for Everyone on Your List — Fast Shipping

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you caught in the midst of a holiday shopping pickle? Maybe you completely forgot about a person or two to buy a gift for, or you want to tack on a little extra something for someone special. Perhaps you’re just looking to treat yourself! Whatever the reason, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve sourced out some solid options to round off your holiday shopping list — and also made sure every single one will get shipped out in time for Christmas! We only have a few days left, so speed is crucial. Expedited delivery is an option for all of these products, and in some cases, you can pick up gifts in select stores for free. Check out our top-tier list below!

Bursera Palo Santo Sticks

$16.00 See it!

Sugarfina Champagne Bears Candy Cube

$14.00 See it!

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

$17.00 See it!

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Was $20 On Sale: $16 You Save 20% See it!

Benevolence LA Mama Necklace

Was $40 On Sale: $15 You Save 63% See it!

Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession

Was $30 On Sale: $25 You Save 17% See it!

Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper

$20.00 See it!

MEUNDIES Stretch Trunks

Starting at $16.00 See it!

Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves

$99.00 See it!

Origins Travel Size Bestsellers Trio Ornament Set

Was $18 On Sale: $13 You Save 28% See it!

Patchology Serve Chilled 6-Pack Eye Gels

$18.00 See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

