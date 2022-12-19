15 Gourmet Gift Baskets and Snack Boxes That Will Ship in the Next 24 Hours

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

The holiday season has crept up on Us seriously fast — possibly a little too fast for our liking! With just a few days left, we need to make sure our shopping lists are officially wrapped. It’s completely normal to forget a few people — but naturally, Amazon will come in clutch for any last-minute needs!

The one thing pretty much anyone likes are snacks, right? If you’re not sure what to buy for someone left on the list, we suggest a yummy gift basket — it’s a no-brainer! There are tons to choose from depending on who you’re buying your gourmet gift for, and we’ve rounded up some of the best finds below. To make things easier, we ensured that each of these baskets will be shipped out in the next 24 hours. Read on for the scoop!

Premium Penguin Healthy Snacks Care Package

$25.00 See it!

Bonnie and Pop Nut Gift Basket

$50.00 See it!

GiftWorld Deluxe Italian Meat and Cheese Gift Basket

$55.00 See it!

Eva’s Gift Premium Gourmet Assorted Chocolates & Cookies Basket

$35.00 See it!

WISCONSIN CHEESE COMPANY – Deluxe Cheese, Cracker & Pretzel Gift Basket

$60.00 See it!

BUNNY · JAMES · KETO Snacks Care Package

$63.00 See it!

Eva’s Gift Christmas Chocolate Gift Box

$32.00 See it!

Papa Vince Italian Food Gift Basket

$108.00 See it!

Nut Cravings Holiday Gift Basket

$28.00 See it!

Hickory Farms Beef Summer Sausage & Cheese Medium Gift Box

$55.00 See it!

Dan the Sausageman’s Favorite Gourmet Gift Basket

$77.00 See it!

SWEET CHOICE GIFTBASKETS Christmas Gift Basket Care Package

$30.00 See it!

Godiva Chocolatier Gift Basket

$67.00 See it!

BONNIE AND POP Dried Fruit Gift Basket

$38.00 See it!

Nut Cravings Dried Fruit & Nuts Tower

$50.00 See it!

