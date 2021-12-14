17 Last-Minute Gift Ideas Every Procrastinator Needs to See ASAP

So, you waited too long to buy holiday gifts. It was bound to happen. We’re not judging! Our literal day job revolves around online shopping and we’re still crossing names off our own lists. It’s not over ’til it’s over though. It’s only too late if your gift arrives late, and you still have plenty of options to choose from for last-minute gifts that will arrive on time!

We’ve picked out 17 last-minute gift ideas below to turn any procrastinator into a thoughtful gift giver, from fast-shipping items to digital picks you can even buy day of!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.