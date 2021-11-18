29 Wellness Gifts for the Person Who Seriously Got Into Health This Year

Many of Us were blessed with extra time to do some self-reflection over the past year. It can be transformative and powerful to start prioritizing your health and wellness! As you likely know someone who went on a similar journey, why not give them a holiday gift that reflects their new lifestyle?

If you’re not sure where to start, we get it. The wellness world can be overwhelming! That’s why we’ve rounded up a slew of suggestions for you — which range from exercise gear, to supplements, to soothing home accents. Read on for our 29 top picks!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.