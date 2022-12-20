10 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts That Can Still Arrive Before the 25th

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

The holiday shipping deadline is on the horizon! This could be your very last chance to grab a great holiday gift from Amazon and still have it arrive in time for December 25. There’s no time to waste!

Below you can shop 10 of our favorite last-minute gifts that ship super fast. Let’s go!

For the Mug Collector

A mug tree made from real bamboo!

$22.00 See it!

For the One With a Green Thumb

A plant holder and home decor in one!

$31.00 See it!

For the Cozy Cutie

So soft — with a memory foam footbed!

$23.00 See it!

For the Friends Fan

Central Perk forever!

Was $13 On Sale: $11 You Save 15% See it!

For the Bath Lover

Ultimate relaxation!

$52.00 See it!

For the One With a Candle Always Burning

Such a gorgeous jar!

$36.00 See it!

For the Gym Goer

Nice for hiking too!

Was $40 On Sale: $22 You Save 45% See it!

For Your Secret Santa

A super affordable bath and body set that everyone will love!

$13.00 See it!

For the Trendsetter

Comes in 13 colors!

$37.00 See it!

For the Guy in Your Life

A trimmer for ears, noses and more!

Was $45 On Sale: $33 You Save 27% See it!

