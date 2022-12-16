Cancel OK
Top 5

Stories

Holiday Shopping

15 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts to Order at Walmart

walmart-last-minute-gifts
Gifts at Walmart that ship fast. Walmart

It’s crunch time! Whether you’re picking out the very last holiday gift on your list or you need to order a whole cart full to cover all of your friends and family members, now is your moment. We recommend still shopping online while there’s time so you can skip the crowds, the lines and the unexpectedly sold-out items in stores.

holiday-gifts-under-9-amazon

15 of the Best Fast-Shipping Holiday Gifts Under $9

Read article

You can cover everyone on your list at Walmart! Below we’ve picked out our 15 current favorite home, beauty and fashion gifts still available now and scheduled to arrive before the 25th if you order fast!

Home

iRobot® Roomba® i1+

walmart-last-minute-gifts-roomba
Walmart
Was $530On Sale: $288You Save 46%
See it!

Sunbeam Heated Electric Throw Blanket

walmart-last-minute-gifts-heated-blanket
Walmart
Was $45On Sale: $35You Save 22%
See it!

La Crosse Technology Soluna-S Light Sunrise Black LCD Alarm Clock

walmart-last-minute-gifts-sunrise-lamp
Walmart
Was $36On Sale: $23You Save 36%
See it!

Homedics Sound Spa Sound Machine and White Noise Machine

walmart-last-minute-gifts-homedics-sound-machine
Walmart
Was $22On Sale: $18You Save 18%
See it!

Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Expandable Skillet, White Icing by Drew Barrymore

walmart-last-minute-gifts-electric-skillet
Walmart
$59.00
See it!

Beauty

BeautySpaceNK 2022 Premium Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar

walmart-last-minute-gifts-beautyspace-advent-calendar
Walmart

(Still a great gift, even if it’s late!)

Was $135On Sale: $45You Save 67%
See it!

Aromatherapy Sleep Bath Gift Set, Lavender, 11 Piece Set

walmart-last-minute-gifts-aromatherapy-collection
Walmart
$10.00
See it!

Viking Revolution Ultimate Beard Grooming Kit for Men

walmart-last-minute-gifts-grooming-kit
Walmart
$30.00
See it!

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0

walmart-last-minute-gifts-revlon-brush
Walmart
Was $49On Sale: $32You Save 35%
See it!

Patchology Best in Snow: Hand & Foot Moisturizing Kit

walmart-last-minute-gifts-patchology-set
Walmart
Was $20On Sale: $14You Save 30%
See it!

Fashion

Michael Kors Women’s Jet Set Large East West Crossbody Handbag

walmart-last-minute-gifts-michael-kors-bag
Walmart
Was $378On Sale: $89You Save 76%
See it!

Joyspun Women’s Sweater Knit Robe

walmart-last-minute-gifts-bathrobe
Walmart
$30.00
See it!

VONMAY Men’s Slipper Boots Memory Foam Male Blue Booties

walmart-last-minute-gifts-slippers
Walmart
Was $33On Sale: $20You Save 39%
See it!

Time and Tru Women’s Mixed Knit Pom Beanie, 2-Pack

walmart-last-minute-gifts-beanies
Walmart
Was $20On Sale: $10You Save 50%
See it!

A&M 14k Gold 4mm to 8mm Square Clear CZ Stud Earrings

walmart-last-minute-gifts-earrings
Walmart
$59.00
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more gift ideas at Walmart here!

