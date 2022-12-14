15 of the Best Fast-Shipping Holiday Gifts Under $9

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

On that last-minute holiday shopping hustle? It happens to the best of us — like, every single year. But that’s okay, because Amazon has so many great gifting options on Prime that ship out fast!

Whether you need an extra stocking stuffer or something that will fit into a Secret Santa budget, we’ve picked out 15 of the best gifts under $9 that you can order right now. Shop below — for her, for him, for everyone!

For Her

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Derol lip kit is so cute and so awesome. It comes with a daytime plumping gloss and a nighttime lip mask for a perfect pout — now just $7!

2. We Also Love: How adorable are these Amasky mini succulent candles? Such a perfect gift for a plant mom. Just $8 for a six-pack!

3. We Can’t Forget: Can you believe this Vera Wang Embrace body mist is on sale for just $7? This green tea and pear blossom fragrance has never smelled so good!

4. Bonus: A beautiful gift that may have energy-healing benefits? This natural stone bead bracelet is a winner, especially as it comes in so many crystal options. Only $7!

5. Last but Not Least: Skincare lovers will adore this ESW Beauty Pineapple Bliss Revitalizing Raw Juice Mask — $6 each!

For Him

6. Our Absolute Favorite: We always say you can’t go wrong with fun socks. These Star Wars Stormtrooper socks will be a hit with fans of the franchise. $8.99!

7. We Also Love: This multitool pen is a fun gift that’s actually quite useful. It’s a pen, stylus, level and both a Phillips and flathead screwdriver in one. Now just $8.98!

8. We Can’t Forget: A prankster or partier will love this mini air horn — and history buffs will love the accompanying book explaining the origins and more. $8.89 on Amazon!

9. Bonus: This sustainably sourced Cameron’s Coffee Roasted Ground Coffee Bag comes in numerous flavors. Grab the Woods & Water variety for just $8!

10. Last but Not Least: This is your chance to grab this highly-rated Viking Revolution beard oil on sale for just $7!

For Everyone

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Want to grab a game that won’t take multiple hours? Everyone can enjoy Monopoly Deal — in just 15 minutes. On sale for $5!

12. We Also Love: Non-toxic and BPA-free, this flip-top Brimma water bottle will be their new favorite everyday accessory. On sale for $7!

13. We Can’t Forget: This one’s for everyone…18 and older. It’s a Little Box of Obscenities Kit by Magnetic Poetry, and it’s only $8.95!

14. Bonus: When nothing else seems to work, go for holiday-themed candy. These candy cane spoons will be perfect with some hot cocoa. Only $6!

15. Last but Not Least: Simple, sleek and helpful to pretty much anyone, this acrylic cell phone stand is a wonderful desk or nightstand accessory you can now grab on sale for just $8.99!

Looking for something else? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more gift ideas with fabulous prices!

