Top 5

Stories

Gift Guide

22 Gifts for the Person Who Doesn’t Want Anything (but Secretly Does)

By
Gift-Guide
22
podcast
Life2Go

We’ve all heard the dreaded phrase “I don’t want anything this year” when asking someone what they would like to receive for the holidays. Even if this friend or family member says that and actually means it, you’re likely still going to pick up a little something for them! And let’s be honest — they probably want something anyway. They just can’t think of what to ask for!

Now, unless you have an incredibly specific item in kind, shopping for someone who supposedly doesn’t want anything is a struggle. So naturally, we decided to embark on a shopping journey — and came up with a diverse array of options that may be able to satisfy that picky person in your life. Check out the ideas we have in store for you below!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!