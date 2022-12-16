Cancel OK
Our 15 Favorite $15 and Under Gifts That Will Ship Out Fast — All on Amazon

By
 Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Time is running out to secure your last-minute holiday gifts so that they arrive in time for Christmas! Luckily, Amazon has some solid options available that you can get shipped out fast — and they’re affordable to boot.

We’ve handpicked our absolute favorite options that will get everyone checked off your shopping list. If you’re scrambling right now, don’t stress! Our selection below has got you covered!

BambooWorx Matcha Whisk Set

BambooWorx Matcha Whisk Set
Amazon
Was $25On Sale: $13You Save 48%
See it!


The One-Minute Gratitude Journal

The One-Minute Gratitude Journal
Amazon
$7.00
See it!

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream
Amazon
Was $22On Sale: $15You Save 32%
See it!

Lamicall Cell Phone Stand

Lamicall Cell Phone Stand
Amazon
$10.00
See it!

AOZITA 17oz Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser

AOZITA 17oz Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser
Amazon
$10.00
See it!

MEVECCO Layered 18k Gold Plated Necklace

MEVECCO Layered 18k Gold Plated Necklace
Amazon
$14.00
See it!

Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle

Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle
Amazon
$13.00
See it!

Patchology Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels

Patchology Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels
Amazon
$15.00
See it!

REDESS Women’s Winter Leather Gloves

REDESS Women's Winter Leather Gloves
Amazon
$13.00
See it!

NESAPTO Electric Candle Lighter

NESAPTO Electric Candle Lighter
Amazon
Was $17On Sale: $11You Save 35%
See it!

Wet-Brush Paddle Detangler Hair Brush

Wet-Brush Paddle Detangler Hair Brush
Amazon
$14.00
See it!

Stonebriar Small 2 Tier Worn White Metal Tray

Stonebriar Small 2 Tier Worn White Metal Tray
Amazon
Was $18On Sale: $12You Save 33%
See it!

QJLE 18K Gold Plated Flat Snake Chain

QJLE 18K Gold Plated Flat Snake Chain
Amazon
Was $13On Sale: $10You Save 23%
See it!

Honest Beauty Gloss-C Lip Gloss

Honest Beauty Gloss-C Lip Gloss
Amazon
$15.00
See it!

JUSLINK Rectangle Sunglasses

JUSLINK Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon
$12.00
See it!

