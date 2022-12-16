Our 15 Favorite $15 and Under Gifts That Will Ship Out Fast — All on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Time is running out to secure your last-minute holiday gifts so that they arrive in time for Christmas! Luckily, Amazon has some solid options available that you can get shipped out fast — and they’re affordable to boot.

We’ve handpicked our absolute favorite options that will get everyone checked off your shopping list. If you’re scrambling right now, don’t stress! Our selection below has got you covered!

BambooWorx Matcha Whisk Set

Was $25 On Sale: $13 You Save 48% See it!



The One-Minute Gratitude Journal

$7.00 See it!

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream

Was $22 On Sale: $15 You Save 32% See it!

Lamicall Cell Phone Stand

$10.00 See it!

AOZITA 17oz Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser

$10.00 See it!

MEVECCO Layered 18k Gold Plated Necklace

$14.00 See it!

Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle

$13.00 See it!

Patchology Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels

$15.00 See it!

REDESS Women’s Winter Leather Gloves

$13.00 See it!

NESAPTO Electric Candle Lighter

Was $17 On Sale: $11 You Save 35% See it!

Wet-Brush Paddle Detangler Hair Brush

$14.00 See it!

Stonebriar Small 2 Tier Worn White Metal Tray

Was $18 On Sale: $12 You Save 33% See it!

QJLE 18K Gold Plated Flat Snake Chain

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See it!

Honest Beauty Gloss-C Lip Gloss

$15.00 See it!

JUSLINK Rectangle Sunglasses

$12.00 See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!