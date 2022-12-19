Shop Now! 10 Quick and Easy Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Down to the wire! With just days left until the 25th, it’s time to get serious about holiday shopping. Maybe you even thought you were done already — but then you realized someone unexpected was sending you a gift and you had nothing for them!

Whatever the circumstances, we’re just grateful that Amazon still has a wonderful variety of great holiday gift ideas that ship out so fast. Below you can find some of our favorite last-minute holiday gifts that can be at your doorstep in just a couple of days!

For the Game Night Enthusiast

Ages 8+!

$10.00 See it!

For the Coffee, Tea or Cocoa Drinker

Warms up beverages in two minutes or less!

Was $20 On Sale: $16 You Save 20% See it!

For the Fashionista

Made with 100% pure mulberry silk!

$18.00 See it!

For the Candle Fan

Luxurious scents and jars!

$20.00 See it!

For the Home Chef

Drip-free!

Was $14 On Sale: $10 You Save 29% See it!

For the Young Kid

Fun with food groups!

Was $28 On Sale: $15 You Save 46% See it!

For the Person You Don’t Know What to Buy

Great for a mother-in-law or Secret Santa giftee, perhaps!

$32.00 See it!

For the Stress Magnet

Waterproof!

Was $50 On Sale: $42 You Save 16% See it!

For the Aesthetic Friend

Set of two!

$20.00 See it!

For the Cat or Dog

Two different modes!

Was $31 On Sale: $26 You Save 16% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop other gift ideas here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more fast-shipping gifts below:

