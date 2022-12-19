Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet! With less than a week to go until Christmas, the clock is ticking to make a list and check it twice. But don’t worry, this is our time to shine! We’ve rounded up 15 easy holiday gifts that will ship by Sunday.
Whether you’re looking for your parents, siblings, children or friends, you’ll be all set with our curated selection of presents. From skincare sets to tech toys, these last-minute gifts are a mix of self-care staples and home essentials. Have yourself a merry little Christmas with these foolproof finds from Amazon that will arrive within days!
This Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set
Peace out, puffy skin! Sculpt your face with this set of massaging tools that shoppers swear by. This jade roller and gua sha duo is the no. 1 bestseller in wrinkle and anti-aging devices on Amazon!
This iRobot Roomba Vacuum
Tired of cleaning up all over the house? Let this iRobot Roomba do the work for you! And if you’ve seen Parks and Rec, you can turn this vacuum into a DJ Roomba.
This Marble Cutting Board
Cut from marble! This gorgeous cutting board is the perfect present for the hostess with the mostess. It looks so much more expensive than it actually is!
This Plaid Throw Blanket
Stay cozy all winter with this plaid throw blanket! Some of the prints are especially timely for Christmas.
These Cozy Slippers
When in doubt, buy someone slippers as a gift. These snuggly-soft shoes are currently on sale for 60% off — don’t miss this flash deal!
This Glow Recipe Skincare Kit
One of the buzziest beauty brands to break through in recent years is Glow Recipe. Formulated with nourishing fruits, this skincare will leave you with a radiant complexion. Included in this kit are some of Glow Recipe’s bestselling products, including the Watermelon Glow Dew Drops and Plum Plump Serum.
This Stuff Makeup Bag
This colorful makeup case looks nearly identical to Stoney Clover Lane’s pouches that retail for well over $100! Ideal for any beauty buff, this bag is a treasure for travel. Too cute!
These JBL Speakers With Light Show
If you want to take your portable music experience to the next level, then invest in these JBL speakers with 360-degree LED lights. Your living room just turned into a light show!
This Native Natural Body Wash
Our all-time favorite natural body wash, this trio of scents from Native will make your skin feel soft and smooth. I particularly like to use this cleanser when I have a spray tan so it won’t damage my color.
These Slip Silk Sleep Masks
My brother got me a Silk sleep mask as a gift a few years ago, and now I can’t sleep without it. Luxuriously soft, this silk eye mask comes in a variety of different colors and patterns. We love this Après Ski print for winter!
This Back and Neck Massager
Obsessed with massages but don’t feel like splurging on a spa visit? Relax at home with this back and neck massager with heat and kneading nodes.
This Indoor Basketball Set
Hoop! There it is. This indoor basketball set is fun for both kids and kids at heart.
These Gold Under-Eye Gels
Bye-bye, dark circles and puffy under-eyes! The reason I’m partial to these gel eye masks is that they’re individually wrapped so they stay fresh.
This Princess Castle Playhouse Tent
Remember that scene from The Holiday where Jude Law and Cameron Diaz are lying underneath a tent with the two little girls? Recreate that magic with this princess castle playhouse!
This Motivational Water Bottle
This motivational water bottle encourages you to keep hydrated with friendly reminders throughout the day. So many bright colors to choose from!
