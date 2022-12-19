Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet! With less than a week to go until Christmas, the clock is ticking to make a list and check it twice. But don’t worry, this is our time to shine! We’ve rounded up 15 easy holiday gifts that will ship by Sunday.

Whether you’re looking for your parents, siblings, children or friends, you’ll be all set with our curated selection of presents. From skincare sets to tech toys, these last-minute gifts are a mix of self-care staples and home essentials. Have yourself a merry little Christmas with these foolproof finds from Amazon that will arrive within days!

This Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

Peace out, puffy skin! Sculpt your face with this set of massaging tools that shoppers swear by. This jade roller and gua sha duo is the no. 1 bestseller in wrinkle and anti-aging devices on Amazon!

Was $25 On Sale: $17 You Save 32% See It!

This iRobot Roomba Vacuum

Tired of cleaning up all over the house? Let this iRobot Roomba do the work for you! And if you’ve seen Parks and Rec, you can turn this vacuum into a DJ Roomba.

Was $350 On Sale: $279 You Save 20% See It!

This Marble Cutting Board

Cut from marble! This gorgeous cutting board is the perfect present for the hostess with the mostess. It looks so much more expensive than it actually is!

$36.00 See It!

This Plaid Throw Blanket

Stay cozy all winter with this plaid throw blanket! Some of the prints are especially timely for Christmas.

Was $36 On Sale: $31 You Save 14% See It!

These Cozy Slippers

When in doubt, buy someone slippers as a gift. These snuggly-soft shoes are currently on sale for 60% off — don’t miss this flash deal!

Was $40 On Sale: $16 You Save 60% See It!

This Glow Recipe Skincare Kit

One of the buzziest beauty brands to break through in recent years is Glow Recipe. Formulated with nourishing fruits, this skincare will leave you with a radiant complexion. Included in this kit are some of Glow Recipe’s bestselling products, including the Watermelon Glow Dew Drops and Plum Plump Serum.

$35.00 See It!

This Stuff Makeup Bag

This colorful makeup case looks nearly identical to Stoney Clover Lane’s pouches that retail for well over $100! Ideal for any beauty buff, this bag is a treasure for travel. Too cute!

$24.00 See It!

These JBL Speakers With Light Show

If you want to take your portable music experience to the next level, then invest in these JBL speakers with 360-degree LED lights. Your living room just turned into a light show!

Was $250 On Sale: $200 You Save 20% See It!

This Native Natural Body Wash

Our all-time favorite natural body wash, this trio of scents from Native will make your skin feel soft and smooth. I particularly like to use this cleanser when I have a spray tan so it won’t damage my color.

Was $30 On Sale: $27 You Save 10% See It!

These Slip Silk Sleep Masks

My brother got me a Silk sleep mask as a gift a few years ago, and now I can’t sleep without it. Luxuriously soft, this silk eye mask comes in a variety of different colors and patterns. We love this Après Ski print for winter!

Was $45 On Sale: $42 You Save 7% See It!

This Back and Neck Massager

Obsessed with massages but don’t feel like splurging on a spa visit? Relax at home with this back and neck massager with heat and kneading nodes.

Was $85 On Sale: $50 You Save 41% See It!

This Indoor Basketball Set

Hoop! There it is. This indoor basketball set is fun for both kids and kids at heart.

$35.00 See It!

These Gold Under-Eye Gels

Bye-bye, dark circles and puffy under-eyes! The reason I’m partial to these gel eye masks is that they’re individually wrapped so they stay fresh.

Was $22 On Sale: $21 You Save 5% See It!

This Princess Castle Playhouse Tent

Remember that scene from The Holiday where Jude Law and Cameron Diaz are lying underneath a tent with the two little girls? Recreate that magic with this princess castle playhouse!

Was $70 On Sale: $40 You Save 43% See It!

This Motivational Water Bottle

This motivational water bottle encourages you to keep hydrated with friendly reminders throughout the day. So many bright colors to choose from!

Was $20 On Sale: $10 You Save 50% See It!

Looking for more last-minute gifts? Shop other top picks below:

