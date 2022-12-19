15 of the Best Fast-Shipping Holiday Gifts Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and delivery times are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Time is officially running out to nab holiday gifts in time for the 25th, but you’re not out of the game just yet! There are still gifts on Amazon Prime ready to ship quickly and impress all of your loved ones. Just because you’re buying last-minute gifts doesn’t mean they have to feel like last-minute gifts!

You can find plenty of fast-shipping holiday gifts by shopping with Us, but for right now, we’re focusing on gifts under $50. Shop now!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t know what to buy? We don’t know a single person on the planet who wouldn’t appreciate this Nektek Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager!

2. We Also Love: If your giftee has designer taste, grab them this adorably chic Kate Spade tote for when they want to leave the leather bags at home!

3. We Can’t Forget: Know someone who’s been wanting to try the viral sensation that is the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener? Let’s go!

4. An Icon: Anyone who’s even remotely into candles knows and would appreciate the brilliance of this fan-favorite Capri Blue Volcano candle!

5. Fancy a Drink: These Dragon Glassware Stemless Wine Glasses are so popular with Amazon shoppers. They’re designed to natural aerate wine!

6. For Skincare Lovers: This beautiful and ultra-hydrating Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer will be a hit with beauty lovers!

7. Add a Little Bit of…Spice: Replace boring salt and pepper shakers with these sleek Joseph Joseph Milltop Non-Spill Salt and Pepper Mills!

8. Coffee Forever: This induction-ready Bialetti Stovetop Coffee Maker is a zero-waste solution to morning coffee!

9. Dripping in Jewels: Make a jewelry fan smile this holiday season with a pair of these Shashi Dominique Hoop Earrings!

10. New Year’s Resolutions: Not only is this Amazon Halo View fitness tracker super affordable on sale, but it comes with a full year of Halo membership!

11. All About Aromatherapy: This gorgeous ceramic Vivitest diffuser will look lovely in a home while filling it with calming scents!

12. For the Host or Hostess: Anyone would loves to host dinner parties will adore this elevated Creative Co-Op marble bowl set!

13. The Celeb Favorite: Grab the 6.5 oz version of Kris Jenner‘s favorite holiday candle, the Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle!

14. Staying Hydrated: Everybody needs a water bottle, but we think everyone deserves a really, really nice water bottle like this W&P Porter Glass Water Bottle!

15. Last but Not Least: Fondue! Whether they love cheese, chocolate or both, this Boska Tealight Tapas Fondue Set will be a hit!

