Kris Jenner Loves This $16 Candle: ‘Perfect for the Holiday Season’

One of the hardest parts about holiday shopping is finding a gift you’re 100% confident in that actually fits in your budget. We wish we could treat our family and friends to Kardashian-level gifts, but usually we have to come up with our own ideas — and that often means placing an order from Amazon.

This year, however, gifting just got a lot easier. We can buy a candle recommended specifically by Kris Jenner — and it’s on Amazon Prime! For under $20! We definitely recommend grabbing at least two while they’re still in stock, because you’re going to want this candle in your own home this holiday season too!

Get the Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle 2oz for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Last December, Jenner spoke with E! about the holidays and shared some of her favorite gift picks, including some budget-friendly buys. When asked what she’d order from Amazon if she only had two days left before her gift exchange, she answered, “Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle: I love this candle and it’s perfect for the holiday season.”

How thrilled were we when we saw the nice price of this A-list pick? Even from first glance, it looks beautiful with its pretty glass vessel, adorned with a botanical design. This design reflects the scent while fitting in perfectly with holiday decor. It’s definitely a glass we’d upcycle after burning through the high-quality paraffin wax!

The fragrance is reminiscent of a crisp forest, featuring notes of Siberian fir needles, cedarwood and sandalwood, creating a relaxing, refreshing aroma that smells like pure botanical beauty — and exactly like Christmas!

“For me, the holidays are all about family,” Jenner explained. “There’s never a dull moment with my ever-expanding tribe and I’m so grateful that we’re able to come together and celebrate, make new memories, honor old traditions and start new ones.” With so many members of her family, including 12 grandchildren so far, Jenner clearly knows a thing or two about shopping for gifts!

This candle is a hit with other celebrities too. Former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher also loves it — all the more reason we know you will too!

