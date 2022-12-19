Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holiday shopping scramble is on! We only have a few more days to track down gifts for everyone on our list. But don’t panic! This is what Amazon Prime and expedited shipping is for. Those presents will be waiting under the tree come Christmas morning, trust Us.

The last thing you want to do is make your selections seem like last-minute purchase. Nobody needs to know that you got these gifts the week of! Instead, go in the opposite direction by choosing hidden gems that are original and one-of-a-kind. We’re talking skincare sets, luxe accessories and limited-edition games! Down below, we’ve curated a list of 15 gifts that ship fast and sleigh the holiday season.

This Mini Portable Speaker

JBL makes the best Bluetooth speakers, and this portable clip-on version is no exception. Jam out to tunes on the go with this convenient and chic waterproof speaker. Great for picnics, hikes or beach days!

Was $80 On Sale: $50 You Save 38% See It!

This Friends Central Perk Mug

Could this mug BE any cuter? Fans of the TV show Friends will adore this Central Perk mug for sipping coffee, tea or hot cocoa.

Was $13 On Sale: $11 You Save 15% See It!

This Sweet Laurel Grain-Free Desserts Cookbook

LA-based Sweet Laurel Bakery is home to the best snickerdoodles I’ve ever had in my life. If you know someone who likes to bake tasty treats that are paleo, gluten-free, and dairy-free, then this pretty cookbook is a dream come true. “Best grain-free desserts,” one reviewer raved. “This grain free dessert cookbook has DELICIOUS recipes cover to cover, easy to make, something for every sweet tooth.”

$25.00 See It!

This 8-Foot Callaway Putting Golf Mat

This top-rated golf mat is a hole in one! Perfect for any putting pro or beginner, this gift allows you to work on your skills from the office or home.

$40.00 See It!

This Homedics Back and Neck Massager

Is fourth-quarter stress a pain in your back? No need to go to the spa for a massage! Save the money and the trip with this back and neck massager from Homedics. This portable shiatsu pillow features heat and vibration for full-body relaxation.

Was $66 On Sale: $50 You Save 24% See It!

This Slip Medusa Silk Gift Set

Whenever someone asks Us for our go-to gift suggestion, we always recommend Slip silk products. Luxuriously soft and silky smooth, this Medusa gift set includes two scrunchies and a pillowcase. Say goodbye to hair creases and irritated skin, and say hello to the best beauty sleep of your life.

Was $89 On Sale: $62 You Save 30% See It!

This Peter Thomas Roth Multi Masker Gift Set

We’ve been raving about Peter Thomas Roth skincare products for quite some time. This Multi-Masker gift set is like the beauty brand’s greatest hits compilation. Featuring four fan-favorite face masks, this set will help soothe, hydrate, firm and exfoliate skin.

Was $58 On Sale: $41 You Save 29% See It!

This Gardening Tool Gift Set

My father has an alter-ego called Farmer Dave (don’t ask). And I know that he and any other gardening aficionado would appreciate this gardening gift set. Not only is this kit a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon, but it has also earned entirely five-star reviews! These gardening tools put the hoe in ho-ho-ho!

Was $30 On Sale: $25 You Save 17% See It!

This Lano Lip Water Collection Trio

When I first tried Lano lip balms, I was blown away by the smooth and creamy formula. This lip water gloss trio will leave your pout nourished and shimmering during the dry winter.

Was $45 On Sale: $32 You Save 29% See It!

This Byredo Burning Rose Candle

Channel NFL athlete Odell Beckham Jr. with these celeb-approved Byredo candles! “I’d get the gift set if you can because they are all amazing,” he exclusively told Us. “If you gotta go à la carte, definitely go with Cotton Poplin and Burning Rose.”

$45.00 See It!

This Best of Dermstore Problem Solution: Anti-Aging Regimen ($245 Value)

The best of beauty! This anti-aging skincare regimen from Dermstore features dermatologist-recommended staples from top brands, including Dr. Dennis Gross, EltaMD and SkinCeuticals. There’s even a microneedling dermal roller!

https://www.dermstore.com/best-of-dermstore-problem-soultion-anti-aging-regimen/13190899.html

This Vintage Bookshelf Edition Monopoly Game

Game night just got even better! Designed exclusively for Anthropologie, this vintage edition of Monopoly is a gorgeous work of art.

$48.00 See It!

This Maeve Cowl-Neck Pullover Sweater

Sweater weather! Soft and warm, this cowl-neck sweater feels like a cozy blanket. One shopper gushed, ” I bought this sweater in beige, and it is my new go-to. The color is gorgeous and flattering, the feel is soft and comfy, and the look can be casual or dressy.”

Was $138 On Sale: $97 You Save 30% See It!

These Cozy Metallic Slippers

I just tried these slippers on in Anthropologie, and I could not believe how cozy they are! Like a warm hug for your feet. On top of the snuggly comfort, this fuzzy footwear is gorgeous! Stay merry and bright all year long with these metallic slippers.

40 $28.00 See It!

This White and Warren Cashmere Travel Scarf

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: this White and Warren cashmere wrap is the best scarf we’ve ever owned. Heavenly soft and large for travel, this luxe accessory is now on sale for $100 off! This never happens, so add to cart ASAP!

Was $335 On Sale: $235 You Save 30% See It!

Looking for more holiday gift ideas? Shop our other top picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!