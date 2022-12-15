15 Last-Minute Gifts for $35 and Under That Will Arrive Before Christmas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.
There’s still time to squeeze in a few gifts if your shopping list hasn’t been handled! We’re cutting it close, but there are plenty of options that will ship out to you or your loved one before Christmas on Amazon — and they’re seriously affordable to boot.
If you’re working within a particular budget, we selected a slew of gift ideas that should cover everyone on your list. Check them out below and round off your holiday shopping season with a strong finish!
Aimber Birth Year Necklace 18K Gold Plated
This trendy necklace is such a staple layering piece!
Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase
Silk pillowcases like this one are great for hair and skin!
Casio Women’s Vintage Daily Alarm Digital Gold-tone Watch
Make a retro statement with this iconic digital watch!
MAX’IS Creations The Mug with a Hoop
Have fun with your food by playing a game of mini hoops with this mug!
SIZYEM Retro Smiley Face Slippers
Start your morning off right with these adorable slippers!
ModernMade Glow in The Dark Blanket
The glow-in-the-dark stars on this blanket are fun for both adults and kids!
Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit- Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition
Challenge friends to a Harry Potter battle with this themed trivia game!
Glamnetic Press On Nails – Wild Card
The design on these press-on nails looks and feels like salon quality!
Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot
Create dazzling tea mixes for flavorful sips with this teapot!
Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette for Men
The scent of this cologne is quintessentially masculine and guaranteed to be a hit!
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
Seal split ends and strengthen hair with this seriously popular bonding oil!
PILLANI Baby Diaper Bag Backpack
New parents will definitely appreciate this handy diaper bag and put it to good use!
JTEMAN Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Turn your smartphone into a portable mini TV with this stand!
LOGROTATE Moon Lamp
Create whatever type of vibe you want in your room with this color-changing light!
TAN-LUXE The Face – Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Anyone can get a sun-kissed glow in the winter with the help of these self-tanning drops!
