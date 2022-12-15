15 Last-Minute Gifts for $35 and Under That Will Arrive Before Christmas

Cancel OK
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

There’s still time to squeeze in a few gifts if your shopping list hasn’t been handled! We’re cutting it close, but there are plenty of options that will ship out to you or your loved one before Christmas on Amazon — and they’re seriously affordable to boot.

If you’re working within a particular budget, we selected a slew of gift ideas that should cover everyone on your list. Check them out below and round off your holiday shopping season with a strong finish!

Aimber Birth Year Necklace 18K Gold Plated

Aimber Birth Year Necklace 18K Gold Plated
Amazon

This trendy necklace is such a staple layering piece!

$8.00
See it!

Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase

Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase
Amazon

Silk pillowcases like this one are great for hair and skin!

Was $32On Sale: $19You Save 41%
See it!

Casio Women’s Vintage Daily Alarm Digital Gold-tone Watch

Casio Women's Vintage Daily Alarm Digital Gold-tone Watch
Amazon

Make a retro statement with this iconic digital watch!

$31.00
See it!

MAX’IS Creations The Mug with a Hoop

MAX'IS Creations The Mug with a Hoop
Amazon

Have fun with your food by playing a game of mini hoops with this mug!

$30.00
See it!

SIZYEM Retro Smiley Face Slippers

SIZYEM Retro Smiley Face Slippers
Amazon

Start your morning off right with these adorable slippers!

$24.00
See it!

ModernMade Glow in The Dark Blanket

ModernMade Glow in The Dark Blanket
Amazon

The glow-in-the-dark stars on this blanket are fun for both adults and kids!

$35.00
See it!

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit- Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit- Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition
Amazon

Challenge friends to a Harry Potter battle with this themed trivia game!

Was $22On Sale: $19You Save 14%
See it!

Glamnetic Press On Nails – Wild Card

Glamnetic Press On Nails - Wild Card
Amazon

The design on these press-on nails looks and feels like salon quality!

$27.00
See it!

Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot

Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot
Amazon

Create dazzling tea mixes for flavorful sips with this teapot!

Was $35On Sale: $30You Save 14%
See it!

Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette for Men

Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette for Men
Amazon

The scent of this cologne is quintessentially masculine and guaranteed to be a hit!

$19.00
See it!

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
Amazon

Seal split ends and strengthen hair with this seriously popular bonding oil!

$30.00
See it!

PILLANI Baby Diaper Bag Backpack

PILLANI Baby Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon

New parents will definitely appreciate this handy diaper bag and put it to good use!

Was $66On Sale: $32You Save 52%
See it!

JTEMAN Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

JTEMAN Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

Turn your smartphone into a portable mini TV with this stand!

Was $36On Sale: $30You Save 17%
See it!

LOGROTATE Moon Lamp

LOGROTATE Moon Lamp
Amazon

Create whatever type of vibe you want in your room with this color-changing light!

$26.00
See it!

TAN-LUXE The Face – Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

TAN-LUXE The Face - Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Amazon

Anyone can get a sun-kissed glow in the winter with the help of these self-tanning drops!

$25.00
See it!

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out some of our other favorites below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

