15 Last-Minute Gifts for $35 and Under That Will Arrive Before Christmas

There’s still time to squeeze in a few gifts if your shopping list hasn’t been handled! We’re cutting it close, but there are plenty of options that will ship out to you or your loved one before Christmas on Amazon — and they’re seriously affordable to boot.

If you’re working within a particular budget, we selected a slew of gift ideas that should cover everyone on your list. Check them out below and round off your holiday shopping season with a strong finish!

Aimber Birth Year Necklace 18K Gold Plated

This trendy necklace is such a staple layering piece!

$8.00 See it!

Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases like this one are great for hair and skin!

Was $32 On Sale: $19 You Save 41% See it!

Casio Women’s Vintage Daily Alarm Digital Gold-tone Watch

Make a retro statement with this iconic digital watch!

$31.00 See it!

MAX’IS Creations The Mug with a Hoop

Have fun with your food by playing a game of mini hoops with this mug!

$30.00 See it!

SIZYEM Retro Smiley Face Slippers

Start your morning off right with these adorable slippers!

$24.00 See it!

ModernMade Glow in The Dark Blanket

The glow-in-the-dark stars on this blanket are fun for both adults and kids!

$35.00 See it!

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit- Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition

Challenge friends to a Harry Potter battle with this themed trivia game!

Was $22 On Sale: $19 You Save 14% See it!

Glamnetic Press On Nails – Wild Card

The design on these press-on nails looks and feels like salon quality!

$27.00 See it!

Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot

Create dazzling tea mixes for flavorful sips with this teapot!

Was $35 On Sale: $30 You Save 14% See it!

Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette for Men

The scent of this cologne is quintessentially masculine and guaranteed to be a hit!

$19.00 See it!

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

Seal split ends and strengthen hair with this seriously popular bonding oil!

$30.00 See it!

PILLANI Baby Diaper Bag Backpack

New parents will definitely appreciate this handy diaper bag and put it to good use!

Was $66 On Sale: $32 You Save 52% See it!

JTEMAN Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Turn your smartphone into a portable mini TV with this stand!

Was $36 On Sale: $30 You Save 17% See it!

LOGROTATE Moon Lamp

Create whatever type of vibe you want in your room with this color-changing light!

$26.00 See it!

TAN-LUXE The Face – Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

Anyone can get a sun-kissed glow in the winter with the help of these self-tanning drops!

$25.00 See it!

