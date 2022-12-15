Cheese, Sausage and Sweet Treats: The Best Gourmet Food Box That Ships Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still searching for that “just right” holiday gift? Or perhaps you’re looking for some type of shareable food gift to bring to a holiday party for your friends or to impress your in-laws. Time is running out, but it’s not out just yet. Amazon is here to help, and we’re here to help you narrow down your options.

When we saw this gourmet food gift box, we knew we had to share it. It’s a number one bestseller with so many fantastic reviews, and if you buy it now, it will arrive before Christmas — even with free shipping! We’ll dive into just what makes it so great below.

Get The Swiss Colony 27 Favorites for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

There are so many food baskets and gift boxes out there that focus solely on either savory snacks or sweet chocolates and cookies, but this one gives you both. Not only is it a bestseller on Amazon, but it’s been the The Swiss Colony’s single most popular gift box for years. It’s the ultimate sampler, featuring a large variety of cheeses, sausages and sweet treats. 27 types, to be exact (more than 27 individual pieces overall)!

So, what’s included? First there are three types of shelf-stable summer sausages: original, garlic and caraway. Then come the three types of cheeses: cheddar, brick and Colby. Don’t forget the cheese spreads, fruit spreads and mustards! Our mouths are already watering.

Ready to move on to sweets? You’ll find mini Dobosh tortes, which are like little layered cakes, along with petits fours, which are bite-size sweets. Then come the chocolate-covered peanuts, pretty bonbon cookies and other assorted chocolates and candies!

Considering its variety and popularity, we wouldn’t be surprised if this food gift were to cost $75 or more, so we’re thrilled that it’s surprisingly affordable. Each detail is so beautifully laid out too. It’s a photo-worthy arrangement, for sure — assuming your giftee(s) can manage to actually snap a pic before digging in!

