Upgrade Your Sweatshirt Style by Adding This Half-Zip to Your Lounge Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to fashion, 2023 is still all about comfort. It’s incredible that we can turn a crewneck or hoodie into an ensemble which is actually presentable, but we still want to rock elevated lounge pieces — not the worn-in sweatshirt we’ve had for years.

The comfy tops we rely on typically have a standard cut, but they can be leveled up with ultra-soft, sumptuous materials. A perfect example of that is this waffle knit half-zip from EVALESS. It’s available on Amazon right now!

Get the EVALESS Waffle Knit Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Pullover for prices starting at $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Rather than being rendered from standard fleece, the textured material throughout makes this feel more like a classic sweater and less of a sweatshirt. With the proper pairing choices, you can find ways to wear this half-zip pretty much anywhere! If you’re running errands, any type of legging or jogger will do — but if you want to go out on the town in this sweater, we have a couple of ideas in mind.

For starters, you can try balancing the looser fit of this pullover with something more form-fitting on the bottom. Go for a sleek skirt or layer it over a tank bodycon dress for a sleek effect. Then, add a pair of reliable tights with ankle booties or a more dramatic knee-high boot — and you’ve got yourself a true look!

Get the EVALESS Waffle Knit Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Pullover for prices starting at $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this is one of their “favorite” purchases of the winter season and praise its high-quality feel. We took note of a slew of sizing comments reviewers mentioned, all of which are incredibly useful. Here’s the drill: The top does have a slightly oversized fit, so if you prefer a slimmer silhouette, it’s recommended you size down. These days, we absolutely adore any garment that’s loose or oversized, so we have zero hesitation ordering this waffle knit! It’s highly likely that it will become one of our favorites as well. Cozy girl winter vibes!

See it: Get the EVALESS Waffle Knit Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Pullover for prices starting at $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from EVALESS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!