21 Pairs of Tights That Are Practically Rip-Proof

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to essential fashion items, tights are toward the top of our list. They help keep us warm when we want to wear dresses in the winter, they add a stylish sophistication to our look and they often have smoothing and sculpting properties too. The only real issue? Their durability!

So many stockings tend to rip even after just one wear. We get holes at the toes and runs and snags all down the legs. We’re not always trying to go for that edgy look! We need tights we can rely on to stay sleek and strong, especially if we’re going out for a nice dinner or heading to the office. Luckily, some brands have made notable strides when it comes to the strength of tights. We’re going to highlight some of our favorites below!

Sheertex

Sheertex has become iconic since its launch in 2017. We know numerous people who swear by the brand, not to mention celebrities like Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift. Sheertex was created to replace disposable hosiery and even has an in-house lab that tests for burst strength, abrasion resistance, yarn strength and tensile strength. The Rip-Resist tights have started a revolution and claim to last 10 times longer than traditional tights! Available in sizes XS-3X.

Our Absolute Favorites:

Shapermint

Another brand that’s been rising in popularity thanks to its “tear-proof” tights is Shapermint. The shapewear and lingerie brand offers affordable options that reviewers are absolutely loving, and you can buy multi-packs to save even more money. When tested, these “virtually indestructible” tights could not be ripped by 99% of women!

Our Absolute Favorites:

Amazon

If you want variety, Amazon is obviously the place to shop. There’s so much to dig through though! That’s why we wanted to take care of the search for you. So many brands, so many styles — whether you want long-lasting simple tights or stockings that make a statement, shop below!

