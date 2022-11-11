This Super Soft Sweatshirt Feels Like a Warm Hug

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you wake up on a chilly fall morning, what is the first thing you put on? A bodycon dress? Skinny jeans? A faux-leather mini skirt? Of course not. You reach for your coziest, warmest loungewear. A sweatshirt is a must!

The only way that sweatshirt could be better would be if it had a cute enough fit that we could wear it all day — maybe even with those skinny jeans (though we prefer leggings). Basically, it could be this exact crew neck from Amazon. One of our favorite 2022 releases!

Was $42 On Sale: $33 You Save 21% See it!

Get the Efan Oversized Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt (originally $42) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

It’s not hard to fall in love with this pullover. Its perfectly oversized fit, its ultra-dropped shoulder seams — it’s the perfect blend of slouchy chicness. It has a ribbed crew neckline, plus a ribbed hem and cuffs, and the material is so soft and comfy. It’s thick and warm but still breathable. It basically feels like slipping into a warm hug — one that only ends when you want it to!

This sweatshirt is available in 15 solid colors too, so it’s easy to find one that suits your style. You could go for a beige, black, white or grey, or you could go more colorful with a pink, light blue or an army green. Seeing as this piece is currently on sale, you might even want to grab a couple. They’re so wearable; it just makes sense!

First thing in the morning, we’ll probably pair this sweatshirt with a pair of sweatpants and slippers, but when the real world calls, we’ll leave it on. We can switch to biker shorts, socks and sneakers for a casual-cool vibe, or if it’s cold out we can slip on some jeans and lace-up boots, adding on our favorite beanie. There’s plenty of room to layer underneath the sweatshirt too if you need extra warmth!

