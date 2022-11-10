15 of the Best Gifts for People Who Love Sleep More Than Anything

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cruisin’ for a snoozin’! We all know that one person whose life revolves around sleep. They’re always jumping at the opportunity to head home and climb into bed, they sneak in naps whenever possible and they like to sleep in past noon.

So, what type of holiday gift can you buy a person who loves sleep more than anything else? A sleep-related gift! Check out our 15 top picks below!

1. This Immersive Nap Pillow: It’s time to trade in that neck pillow for the Ostrichpillow. It has openings for your head, mouth and hands and helps cut out light and ambient sound. Also available in a mini version!

2. This Multifunctional Lamp: It’s a clock, it’s a reading light, it’s a sunrise lamp, it’s a sound machine — the Hatch Restore just makes the entire sleeping experience better!

3. These Luxury Sheets: Upgrading someone’s sheets to this Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set will likely change their lives. So soft, so cooling!

4. This Adjustable Pillow: Want to buy someone an ultra-comfy pillow but don’t know how soft or firm they like it? This bestselling DreamyBlue pillow lets them adjust the fill themselves!

5. This Sleepy Set: This Dream to Sleep set by This Works is beautifully packaged, and it comes with a pillow spray, shower gel and lotion all formulated to help people relax faster and get a good night’s sleep!

6. This Iconic Tea: This Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime tea is absolutely iconic. Your giftee will smile when they see the instantly recognizable bear. A great stocking stuffer!

7. These Blackout Curtains: The darker the room, the deeper we tend to sleep. These NiceTown blackout curtains will help keep that pesky sun from shining through the window!

8. This Headphone Headband: If you know someone who can’t sleep without listening to music or a podcast, grab them a comfier alternative than earbuds. This Perytong headphone headband is an extremely popular pick!

9. This Silk Sleep Mask: We are so picky about the tightness of our sleep mask, so we love that this wraparound-style, face-hugging Crowsy silk sleep mask lets you adjust it in back!

10. This Smart Humidifier: We hate waking up in the morning with a sore throat or even a bloody nose from dry air. That’s why we adore this Levoit OasisMist humidifier, which can be controlled via an app!

11. This Satin Bonnet: Anyone with curly hair, especially, will appreciate how this Edoneery satin bonnet can help keep hair looking good and tangle-free overnight!

12. These Sleep Gummies: Just because someone loves sleep doesn’t mean they always have an easy time falling asleep. Help them out with these Sugarbear Sleep Vitamins, made with melatonin and L-theanine!

13. This Funny Mug: Poke a little fun with this Digibuddha sloth mug. Yes, getting out of bed is an accomplishment to be celebrated!

14. This Famous Pillowcase: It’s likely the most popular pillowcase among celebrities — and for good reason. This slip silk pillowcase feels great, looks amazing and even has skincare and hair benefits!

15. These PJs: Do they love pajamas more than regular clothes? Grab them a pair of these XSTH PJs. They’re available for different genders and ages!

