Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Ever notice how there are a lot of expressions about shoes? If the shoe fits, wear it! Wait for the other shoe to drop! Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes! Clearly, finding the right shoe to wear has been an age-old endeavor. Comfort is key! We need all the support and cushioning we can get if we want to tackle our goals on foot. They also say it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Well, either way, there’s only one pair of sneakers we want to rock during a race: the Hoka Clifton 8 running shoes!

Considered a staple of the running community, Hoka sneakers deliver top-notch traction, shock absorption and comfort. And the Clifton 8 shoes are a particularly popular style, featuring Hoka’s signature cushioning, Meta-Rocker and breathable mesh. This award-winning shoe is new and improved with a lighter midsole for an even smoother ride. Run like the wind with these game-changing sneakers from Zappos — now on sale!

Get the Hoka Clifton 8 for just $112 (originally $140) at Zappos!

The Hoka Clifton 8 is not your average running shoe. Even the appearance looks futuristic, with its bouncy sole and bright design. Beyond the impressive exterior, these sneakers put a serious spring in your step! The ground will feel like a trampoline as you propel forward.

Let’s talk details, shall we? Designed with an engineered mesh upper for extra breathability, these Hoka sneakers will help keep your feet dry to avoid blisters. Important for long-distance runners! The extended heel crash pad makes for a smooth landing, while the early-stage Meta-Rocker provides a smooth ride with ever step. There’s comfortable foam padding, a shock-absorbing midsole and easy on-off access with the extended pull tab.

Get the Hoka Clifton 8 for just $112 (originally $140) at Zappos!

With 13 colorful shades to choose from, you can customize your sneakers to match your wardrobe. Sometimes we stick with a neutral that goes with everything, but we also love a pop of color that gives Us the motivation to cross the finish line! Team these sporty shoes with shorts and an athletic tank top for a run, or pair them with a sweat set while running errands. You can’t go wrong either way!

But don’t just trust Us, trust these rave reviews! “Hoka has been a lifesaver for comfort and cushioning,” one customer declared. Another shopper gushed, “This amazing shoe fits like a dream. The heel support is flexible and cushy, the ball of foot cushioning is superb and very stable.” And according to this review, “They are so comfy. And stylish. They are the best I’ve ever worn.”

Level up your running shoe collection with these industry-favorite Hoka Clifton 8 sneakers, now on sale at Zappos!

See it! Get the Hoka Clifton 8 for just $112 (originally $140) at Zappos!

Not your style? Explore more from Hoka here and shop all other running shoes at Zappos here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!