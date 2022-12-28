Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blast from the past! Whenever throwback trends come back in style, there are always some looks we’d prefer to leave behind. Low-rise jeans can stay in the early aughts, thank you very much! We also have no interest in reviving the denim-under-dresses craze. Not even Portia from The White Lotus could pull off Y2K fashion, as confirmed by the widespread criticism over the character’s questionable outfit choices on the show. But the one style staple from the 2000s we’re happy to welcome back is the return of flare yoga pants.

Somewhere along the way, wide-leg yoga pants were replaced by skin-tight leggings. But just as baggy jeans are the new skinny jeans, flare leggings are back, baby! It only took Us a decade to realize that this original style is universally flattering on all body types. What were we thinking? Now that we’ve come to our senses, we’ve decided to stock up on flare leggings that cinch our waist while lengthening our legs. And we just found the perfect pair of yoga pants that fit like a glove! Keep scrolling to shop these viral leggings from Amazon — on sale for $28!

Get the Sunzel Crossover Flare Leggings with Tummy Control High Waist and Wide Leg for just $28 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

I immediately purchased these Sunzel Crossover Flare Leggings after seeing one of my favorite influencers Caitlyn Kirkland post about them. This trendy style is exactly what I’ve been looking for! Featuring a crossover high waist and flare bottoms, these leggings make your legs look miles long! These supportive yoga pants sculpt your shape like Spanx. Plus, the fabric is buttery-soft. Virtually weightless, these yoga pants feel like a second skin!

Take these flattering flare leggings from a workout to a night out! Made with 25% Spandex, these stretchy pants allow you to move with ease. So, whether you’re lunging, lunching or lounging, these leggings will keep you comfy. Available in X-Small to XX-Large in nine colors and two lengths, these yoga pants were made for all shapes and sizes. Style these leggings with sneakers or even Ugg slippers for an easy everyday look!

If you need proof that these yoga pants are top-rated, just peep all the rave reviews! “THESE ARE SO PERFECT! To say I’m obsessed with these is an understatement!” one shopper gushed. “They have a very soft and sleek material, that holds you in but also allows for some stretch. The crossover waistband is so cute and a great height. They are long enough on me which is awesome because sometimes I struggle with that with pants since I am kind of on the taller side for women.” Another customer said, “As an avid Lululemon buyer these can be compared to the texture/softness of the Aligns or I can also compare these to the Aerie flare leggings texture. They are flattering and stretchy and the waist stays put. I have not worn to gym, but they are not see-through!”

Squat-proof, stylish and on sale, these flare leggings are in a league of their own!

