The 11 Best Leggings With Pockets — Starting at Just $18

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If it were up to Us, we would live in leggings. These athletic pants are soft and slimming at the same time! Bonus points for moisture-wicking properties, compression and high-waisted tummy control. But when we wear leggings on a walk, we never know where to store our stuff! We often end up lugging around a bag with our belongings. We’ve even tried hiding our keys in our socks, and let’s just say it was less than comfortable.

Finally, activewear brands have come up with a solution: pockets! Now we can fit our cell phone and credit cards into our leggings so we can be hands-free on a run (cardio or errands!). We rounded up the 11 best leggings with pockets with a focus on style and functionality. Problem solved!

1. These Bestselling Amazon Leggings

Made from a Spandex blend, these bestselling leggings are super stretchy. One shopper gushed, “These leggings are the SOFTEST leggings I have ever worn…by a landslide!” Note: only select colors come with pockets.

Get the SATINA High-Waisted Leggings for Women for just $18 (originally $22) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

2. This 2-Pack of Long Leggings With Tummy Control

These leggings have it all — a high-waisted cut for tummy control, long length, ample pocket space and squat-proof stretchy fabric. As one shopper declared, “These are the saving grace of all leggings.” Plus, it’s a two-for-one deal!

Get the Fengbay 2-Pack High Waist Yoga Pants for just $28 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

3. These Loungewear Leggings

A 2020 SELF Magazine Certified Award Winner, these Zella leggings are soft and sporty. The ribbed design resembles joggers, yet the form-fitting cut and shapely silhouette confirm that these pants are, indeed, leggings. No wonder 91% of the 691 reviews give these loungewear leggings five stars!

Get the Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings for just $65 at Nordstrom!

4. These 4-Way Stretch Leggings

High-waisted fit for tummy control, thick fabric for flexible movement and moisture-wicking material for sweaty workouts? These stretchy leggings check all our boxes. Plus, you can fit your entire phone into the pockets!

Get the AFITNE Women’s High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

5. These Super Soft Leggings

One shopper called these high-waisted leggings “the comfiest, softest leggings I’ve ever had! They are really easy to move in and are so flattering.” The convenient side pocket is large enough to store your keys, cash or phone.

Get the Sweaty Betty Supersoft Pocket 7/8 Leggings for just $108 at Nordstrom!

6. These Curve-Friendly Leggings

According to one shopper, these high-waisted leggings are “plus-size friendly.” Available in sizes XS-XXXL and a variety of different colors, these pants are inclusive and supportive. Stretchy but not see-through!

Get the GAYHAY High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets for Women for just $19 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

7. This 3-Pack of Heathered Leggings

Three for the price of one! Dubbed the “best workout pants out there,” these high-waisted leggings are utterly unique. With over 10,000 reviews, this 3-pack of leggings provides tummy control and four-way stretch with Spandex fabric.

Get the Neleus Women’s Yoga Pant Running Leggings With Pocket for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

8. These Super High-Waisted Buttery Soft Leggings

We rarely splurge on luxury leggings, but these super soft yoga pants are absolutely worth it. One shopper said, “Softest fabric with a higher waist line that is super flattering. Great for running errands and still super breathable for yoga!” The pockets are another perk!

Get the Beyond Yoga Out of Pocket Legging for just $99 at Revolve!

9. These Moisture-Wicking Contoured Leggings

These Nike leggings feature a comfy contoured waistband, stretchy fabric and moisture-wicking technology. And there’s an interior pocket in the front, as well as an interior phone pocket in the back for discreet storage. Shop these soft leggings today! As Nike says, just do it.

Get the Nike One Dri-FIT Leggings for just $55 at Nordstrom!

10. These Power Pocket Workout Leggings

We’re all about a power persona — power suits, power ponytails and power moves. So, it makes sense that we’d also be fans of these Power Pocket Workout Leggings by Sweaty Betty. Available in multiple fun patterns, these booty-sculpting leggings come with a back pocket.

Get the Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings for just $100 at Nordstrom!

11. These Bestselling Seamless Compression Leggings

Leave it to Spanx to create seamless compression leggings that are flattering, supportive and comfortable. Made from recycled fabric, these sustainable pants feature the shaping magic that Spanx is known for.

Get the EcoCare Seamless Leggings for just $68 from Spanx!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet?

