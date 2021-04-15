Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Viral fashion trends are all the rage these days, and they’re born on social media. We once only turned to Instagram to see what stylish finds were worth buying, but TikTok has actually gained tons of traction in that department as well!

At some point last year, in the midst of banana bread and “Savage” choreography, TikTok users started posting about one particular pair of leggings. Reaction videos that showcased how incredible the leggings make your butt look came flooding in — and we’re still seeing posts about them to this day. But these leggings don’t just have TikTok obsessed — they also currently boast over 54,000 fans on Amazon!

Post after post on TikTok, not to mention an endless slew of of reviewer photos on Amazon, all confirm that these leggings from SEASUM are simply amazing! They have a textured honeycomb pattern and are made from an ultra-stretchy material that can smooth out your legs, lift your butt and cinch in your waist and tummy area. But the main reason shoppers are snatching these leggings up left and right? Well, that would have to be how perky they can make your derrière look!

These leggings have a unique stitching on the backside that accentuates your curves, and the pattern and texture of the material actually makes the area appear more substantial. The fabric can also have a lifting effect for a perkier aesthetic, and clearly, shoppers are seriously impressed with how they look in these leggings. Some are even surprising their partners by rocking these leggings and catching the hilarious reactions on camera — their expressions are priceless. Peach emojis for days!

It’s apparent that these leggings are a major confidence-booster, which is exactly why we’re on board with this trend. Pick up a pair for yourself and see what the hype is all about — you’ll be just as shocked as the devoted army of TikTokers and Amazon shoppers!

