Our 21 Absolute Favorite Leggings for Every Type of Activity

Do you ever stop and think about the evolution of leggings? We certainly do! They went from workout attire that was anything but trendy — to the toast of the fashion world! At this point, there’s a pair of leggings you can wear for any occasion. If you’re the type of person who does everything in their leggings and wants to wear them 24/7, we created a comprehensive guide and breakdown of all the best pairs that you can order on Amazon right now!

There’s a pair of leggings suitable for every type of workout, activity or event. Yes — we even found leggings that you can get away with wearing to work or for a night out on the town! Check out our top leggings below and prepare to live your best, most comfortable life!

Best Slimming Leggings

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These leggings have some serious tummy control action happening in the high waistband, and they’re a bona fide hit with thousands of Amazon shoppers!

Best Leggings for Lounging

2. Our Absolute Favorite: If you aren’t planning on doing anything except relaxing, you want to look for leggings that are uncomplicated. This two-pack of leggings is made from a lightweight material that shoppers say is super breathable and comfy!

Best Leggings for Yoga

3. Our Absolute Favorite: These leggings are another favorite of Amazon shoppers across the country. They have a second-skin aesthetic, which is ideal for yoga because they won’t feel constricting as you change your poses during your workout!

Best Leggings for Working Out at the Gym

4. Our Absolute Favorite: These leggings are high-waisted, so you can wear them with just a longline sports bra if you’re working out. Plus, the stitching and tummy-control capabilities are a major bonus.

Best Everyday Leggings for Daytime Wear

5. Our Absolute Favorite: These sleek high-waisted leggings can be worn on an everyday basis, and they’re available in over 20 shades. Score!

Best Leggings for Going Out With Friends

6. Our Absolute Favorite: These stretchy jeggings have the most adorable distressed cutouts around the knees that make them the best base for any going-out look.

Best Leggings for Running Errands

7. Our Absolute Favorite: These high-waisted leggings are incredibly popular with Amazon shoppers, and they’re made for running errands thanks to the deep pockets on the legs which can store your phone and credit cards.

Best Leggings for Stretching

8. Our Absolute Favorite: The cotton material throughout this pair of high-waisted leggings has four-way stretch, making it much easier for you to move freely. These are another solid option for lounging and yoga!

Best Leggings for Weight Lifting

9. Our Absolute Favorite: These leggings are made from a specific type of stretchy interlink material which means they’re squat-proof — a.k.a. exactly what you want while lifting weights.

Best Leggings for Instagram Selfies

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The tie-dye trend is huge on Instagram, and we’re obsessed with the smokey tie-dye patterns that this pair of leggings comes in! You can truly make them pop in your pics with the right filters and editing.

Best Leggings for Work

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Ponte leggings are the best to shop for if you’re looking for something stealthy and stylish. This version from HUE takes it a step further and adds details like slip pockets to give the illusion that you’re wearing a traditional pair of pants!

Best Leggings for Sleeping

12. Our Absolute Favorite: We didn’t just find leggings that are great for sleeping, we found a full-blown nighttime outfit! With this set, you get a pair of ultra-soft waffle-knit leggings and a matching waffle crop top. Say hello to your new weekend uniform!

Best Leggings to Travel In

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These high-waisted leggings are simple, comfortable and totally uncomplicated. When it comes to traveling, you don’t want your outfit to cause extra stress, and that’s what you get with this pair of leggings!

Best Leggings for Running

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Anyone who loves running knows they need pockets to house their essentials, and this pair offers exactly what you need! We also love their full-length fit and all of the different color and print options available!

Best Leggings for Hands-Free Days

15. Our Absolute Favorite: These leggings have two deep pockets on the sides and a pocket in the waistband, which is fantastic if you’re stepping out and don’t feel like carrying a bag!

Best Leggings That Can Replace Pants

16. Our Absolute Favorite: One word — jeggings! These high-waisted leggings from HUE are stitched in the same way that regular jeans are, but they’re made from a much softer and stretchier material.

Best Maternity Leggings

17. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers say these leggings have a handy panel in the tummy area that can stretch out with as your belly grows throughout pregnancy.

Best Faux-Leather Leggings

18. Our Absolute Favorite: We love how these faux-leather leggings are stitched to look just like a pair of chic pants — plus, they make your curves look incredible in the back!

Best Leggings for Spring

19. Our Absolute Favorite: The spring is all about embracing a more colorful palette, and the different patterns that these staple leggings come in are perfect for that!

Best Leggings for Summer

20. Our Absolute Favorite: Technically, we would call these biker shorts and not leggings — but they have the same comfy vibe. You won’t catch Us in full length leggings when it’s super hot outside during the summer months anyway! These will surely be the season’s go-to bottoms.

Best Value Leggings for the Price

21. Our Absolute Favorite: These high-waisted leggings are expertly made and available in affordable packs. You can get as many as seven pairs in different color selections — and the more pairs you buy, the more you save!

