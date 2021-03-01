Score This Stunning Lace Crochet Top Just in Time for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve officially made it to March! You know what that means: The start of spring is approaching, and naturally, we’re ecstatic. Our warm-weather wardrobes are slowly coming together, but we’re still on the lookout for perfect pieces to add to our closets.

What exactly is on the wish list right now? Flowy blouses that we can throw on in a pinch and instantly look fabulous, just like this one from Biucly! Each version of this button-down top has the most gorgeous lace crochet details on the sleeves that shoppers are obsessed with.

Get the Biucly Women’s Casual Solid V Neck Lace Crochet Button Down Top for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

There are so many reasons to adore this flowy blouse! Each top has a sleek V-neckline, but there are slight differences in the rest of the design. While some of the tops are made in a button-down style, others are more like tunics — plus, the loose, billowy sleeves flare out or cuff at the wrists with an elastic.

There’s also serious variety when it comes to the lace and crochet details! A few of the tops currently available offer a more intricate floral design, and others have panels of lace sprinkled throughout or a subtle, eyelet-style embroidery on the sleeves. The good news? All of these tops are up for grabs in a slew of shades, so you can pick the most flattering option — or even buy two!

Amazon reviewers claim that these tops look way more expensive than their current asking price. We gravitate toward blouses like these for the spring because they’re easy to wear, yet somehow exude an upscale, put-together energy! All you have to do is throw this top on with your favorite pair of jeans and you’re ready for the day. You can wear it out or try tucking it into high-waisted bottoms. If a casual day is on the calendar, this blouse is long enough to wear with leggings and not feel too exposed. It sounds exactly like a spring smash to Us!

