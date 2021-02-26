Feel Like a Total Ballerina in This Voluminous Tulle Midi Skirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that fashion has the ability to completely transform how we feel. We all have those go-to pieces in our closets that can instantly transport Us to another time. In fact, sometimes we live out our wildest dreams through our outfits! Case in point: Who hasn’t thought of being a ballerina at some point in their lifetime? It’s admittedly been a fantasy for many of Us!

While actually training to become a professional ballet dancer is not on our 2021 bingo cards, we can channel that prima ballerina grace thanks to this amazing tulle midi skirt from SSPalu!

Get the SSPalu Women’s Tutu Tulle Elastic High Waist A-Line Midi Skirt for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This skirt is voluminous and makes such a stunning statement. It’s not a precise replica of what an actual ballerina may wear on stage, but it serves up the same vibes. There are layers upon layers of tulle that upgrade the skirt’s volume, and it’s available in a variety of colors and styles.

Each version of this skirt has a distinctive feature, whether that be a specific print or an added embellishment. You can score the same skirt with the addition of embroidered flowers, polka dots, pearl beads or a starry print! Essentially, there’s sure to be a skirt that will fit anyone’s personality.

Get the SSPalu Women’s Tutu Tulle Elastic High Waist A-Line Midi Skirt for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a high-waisted midi skirt, and will look elegant layered over a bodysuit if you’re interested in committing to the full ballerina aesthetic. You can also wear it with crop tops or tuck any standard shirt into it. It has enough volume that it won’t create any awkward bunching, which makes it supremely versatile and easy to accessorize. Shoppers love the “chic” look of this skirt and claim they feel fabulous while wearing it! Ultimately, we adore using fashion as a tool to make ourselves feel and look our best — and this skirt can do exactly that!

See it: Get the SSPalu Women’s Tutu Tulle Elastic High Waist A-Line Midi Skirt for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SSPalu and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!