Shackets are a huge emerging trend right now. It might be a little early to call, but they might be The Piece of 2021. A shacket is the halfway point between a shirt and a jacket, as the compound name implies — and it’s pretty much a fool-proof way to level up your look. It’s amazing for transitioning between seasons too!

While many shackets tend to go for the utility, work or chore vibe, they shouldn’t be boxed in to one sort of look. If they were, we wouldn’t discover incredible pieces like this number one new release on Amazon!

Get The Drop Women’s @lisadnyc Faux Leather Long Shirt Jacket for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This shacket is made of a buttery-soft faux leather, so it stands out immediately. Don’t confuse it with a moto jacket though. It definitely has some edge to it, but in a totally elegant fashion. Also, as opposed to the black leather biker look, this piece comes in two lighter, more neutral shades, Camel and Ivory!

This piece fits a little oversized and loose, as most shackets should. It’s comfy to wear but obviously totally elevated when compared to typical “comfy clothes.” It has a spread collar, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, buttons down the placket and two envelope-style flap pockets at the chest. The shoulder seams are dropped a bit too to add to its chic, carefree aura!

This new wardrobe essential, which is machine-washable, by the way, was designed by Lisa DiCicco Cahue (@lisadnyc), who created it with versatility in mind. Whether you want to go super casual by wearing it with joggers, upgrade your street style or make it a key part of your night-out outfit with block heels and big earrings, it’s ready for the job!

Even better is that this piece can be worn either on its own or as a layer. Button it up and give it a half-tuck into some high-rise trousers to try it as a shirt, for example, or wear it open over a T-shirt and jeans — or maybe a silky cami and a mini skirt. We seriously cannot wait to start creating some killer outfits as soon as this beauty arrives on our doorstep!

