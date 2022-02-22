The Pocketed Leggings That Will Have You Looking Forward to Your Workouts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re officially starting to hit a slump when it comes to our fitness journey. We always start the year off so strong, determined to maintain our resolutions all the way through December — but the chances of success start to wane pretty quickly. The goal is still there, but our lack of motivation pushes it farther and farther away.

It’s tough to make working out a mainstay in your life. We know we’ve worked out five times a week for months straight…and then fallen off completely for months after that. We know one thing, however, that always has Us booking that next spinning class, grabbing our yoga mat or slipping on our running sneakers: new activewear!

Get the Core 10 Second Skin High-Waist Side-Pocket Full-Length Yoga Legging for just $39 only at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Of course, the secret is to find activewear so good that you want to wear it again and again. We don’t want waistbands riding down, pools of sweat puddling up or chafing cramping our style. We want something that makes us feel good, look good and push ourselves that much further. This pair of leggings is it!

These Core 10 leggings are made with a super lightweight, buttery-soft fabric, made to feel like “next to nothing” on your skin. This nylon-based fabric is also cool to the touch, which is especially nice as you start to sweat. It’s moisture-wicking as well to keep you dry! This fabric earns even more points by being squat-proof — designed to remain opaque so you can concentrate on your workout rather than if you’re baring it all!

These leggings have a wide, high-rise waistband for a flattering, confidence-boosting fit. There’s a little pocket hiding inside of it too for items like a key or ID! That’s not the only pocket though. There are two more on the outsides of the upper thighs, allowing you to store bigger things like your phone or wallet!

These leggings even have a flattering interlock seams on the behind, plus super cute little perforated accents on the bottom part of each calf. And, hello, they come in 15 colors and patterns! Amazing! There are lots of solid shades, plus a leopard print, a marble print, a camo and a couple of more abstract designs. They’re so good, we know we’d wear them out of the gym too!

