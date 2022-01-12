Dress Pants or Lounge Pants? With This Pair, You Get Both

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love, love, love how loungewear has become so trendy as of late. We went from only wearing it at home to wanting to show off our new pieces and sets to everyone. So comfy, so cute. The trend hasn’t quite made its way everywhere yet though. In most offices, for example, it doesn’t really fit into the dress code — even when that dress code is leaning toward casual.

But what if we spend 40+ hours a week in the office — plus the time it takes the commute there and back? That’s a long time to not be feeling any type of comfy. Yes, we want to look professional when giving presentations, meeting with clients or gathering for a meeting — but we don’t want to be distracted the whole time with our stiff pants digging into our skin. That’s why we were so excited to find these neezeelee pants!

Get the neezeelee Dress Pants for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These pants feel like they’re made for lounging, but they have an office-friendly look, ready to take care of business. They have a skinny fit, but they aren’t clingy or compressive like a pair of leggings. The fabric has a four-way stretch, and the wide, high-rise waistband is super figure-flattering. Notice how there’s no zipper or button there. These are pull-on style!

What dresses these pants up are the spacious front pockets and the back welt pockets, plus the specially designed contour seams included to subtly hug and lift. The thick fabric is also designed to stay wrinkle-free. These details make these pants look like a pair of well-tailored dress trousers. Meanwhile, they’re ready for naps and Netflix binges. You could even work out in them; they’re moisture-wicking! You might just confuse some people at the gym.

Get the neezeelee Dress Pants for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These pants are ready to take on any day, whether you’re pairing them with an oversized tee, a sweater tank, a button-up shirt or a silky blouse. You may end up donating some of your old pants in favor of a few new pairs of these, and your closet will become that much more of a happy place because of it.

Is this the beginning of the true takeover of loungewear? We can only hope so. Comfy clothes forever (and ever)!

Get the neezeelee Dress Pants for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from neezeelee here and check out more pants here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!