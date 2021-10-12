Just Dropped! These Gorgeous Sweater Pants Are Sure to Sell Out Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Drop continues bringing the heat when it comes to fabulous fashion! Every season, new trending styles are added to the Amazon-exclusive line, and we just updated our fall wish lists as a result.

Sitting comfortably at the top spot are these incredibly soft and cozy sweater pants! They’re brand new to the collection, and we have a feeling that pairs are going to start flying off the virtual shelves in no time. We’re putting our orders in fast — keep reading to get the scoop on what makes these pants so special!

These high-waisted pants are made from a sturdy knit material from top to bottom. They’re high-waisted and incredibly stretchy, just like your favorite cozy sweater! We imagine that these pants basically feel like your legs are wrapped up in a plush blanket, which is ideal for the chilly fall and winter months. We also love the wide flare leg silhouette — it makes them feel more like sleek sweats and less like the long johns you used to wear as a kid.

A detail that these pants have which makes them stand out from the pack are pockets! Adding pockets doesn’t always work for many sweatpants on the market, so we’re thrilled that the designers figured out a way to make the addition on this pair seamless and functional.

You can score the sweats in a light beige “mushroom” shade and classic black — both of which are worthy of your consideration. As with most of The Drop’s pieces, they’re made in smaller batches, and once a size is sold out, you don’t know when it’s going to be back in stock. If you adore these pants as much as we do, add them to your cart ASAP — before it’s too late!

See it: Get The Drop Women’s Cynthia Wide Leg Sweater Pant for prices starting at $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

