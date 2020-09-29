These No. 1 Bestselling Leggings Are a Hit on Amazon for a Reason

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Any brand can make a pair of simple leggings, but there are others that have mastered them! There are different types of leggings you can wear for different occasions. There are dressier ones that you can get away with wearing out, others that are designed for workouts and those that you can wear to relax and unwind.

That last category is probably our favorite, because those leggings are the ultimate in comfort. These are the leggings that we want to wear every day, and Amazon shoppers are completely in love with this simple pair from SYRINX! They’re an official number one bestseller, and it’s very easy to see why.

Get the SYRINX High Waisted Leggings for Women for prices starting at just $13, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

We noticed a lot of reviewers mentioning the buttery-soft feel of these leggings. Though they might not be the best for intense workouts, the material truly feels like second skin. These leggings are high-waisted and can give your figure a sleek, smooth look. They also have a thick waistband that shoppers say offers tummy control support, which we always love when shopping for leggings.

You can get yourself just one pair of these leggings or pick up a multi-pack and save! There are packs of three and seven pairs, and you can choose whether you want them all in one color or multiple solid shades. If you buy a larger pack, each pair of leggings will end up costing less, making them a great value.

These leggings are great for the fall and winter. You can wear them with oversized sweaters, graphic tees or whatever else you’re comfortable with. And when it gets super cold outside, these leggings work as a great extra layer that you can wear underneath jeans or pants! If you’re looking for affordable leggings that you can wear on a daily basis, these SYRINX pairs are a perfect pick.

