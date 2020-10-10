This Comfortable Half-Zip Pullover Makes Casual Look Stylish

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you think loungewear can’t be stylish, we’re here to tell you that there are so many adorable sweatshirts that actually look passable as part of a thought-out outfit. You can spot a standout sweatshirt immediately, and that’s what we like to search for.

You can get away with wearing a sweatshirt out if it’s stylish enough and matches the vibe you’re going for. A perfect example of that is this leopard print half zip from BTFBM! It’s as comfortable as your favorite sweatshirt, but it definitely has a leg up in the style department.

Get the BTFBM Women’s Leopard Print Long Sleeve Comfy Zip Up Pullover for prices starting at just $14, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater is made from a super soft material that’s ideal for the fall season. It can keep you warm and comfortable, but the leopard print gives it that extra style kick that we need. This is definitely a standard sweatshirt — it has long sleeves with ribbed cuffs, ribbing at the hem and a standup collar. You can keep it zipper up to keep your neck warm or wear it down for some extra room to breathe.

The sweatshirt comes in three different color options: traditional brown, pink and light green. All of them are equally stylish and look great with whatever you want to pair them with. They go great with jeans, leggings or even a pair of sweats if you’re just lounging at home.

This sweatshirt is definitely a major hit with shoppers. They say it goes with everything and feels great when they wear it. They say that this is a sweater for everyone and anyone, no matter how old or young you are! Anyone who loves leopard print will absolutely love this pullover. This is a great buy if you’re shopping for some new loungewear or if you’re looking to get someone a comfy gift!

