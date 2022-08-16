Kyle Richards Recommends These Seriously Affordable Tummy-Control Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve seen Kyle Richards travel everywhere from Amsterdam to the Caribbean on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — so naturally, she knows a thing or about packing for trips. We could all use some advice on what to bring while embarking on a vacation, and we turned to the reality TV star for some pro tips.

In a livestream she shared with Amazon dedicated to travel, Richards said that these leggings from FULLSOFT are an absolute essential! We were shocked with how affordable they are, and then realized we could use them for much more than just a comfy airplane look.

Get the FULLSOFT 3 Pack Legging Set for prices starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.



These leggings have a serious cult following on Amazon with over 35,000 reviews. They’re high-waisted and full length, but you can pick them up in one of two styles. There’s a version with straightforward waistline, and another with a criss-cross V shape — but both have the same tummy-control capabilities. We love leggings that can cinch us in and make us look more streamlined, and these definitely do the trick!

Get the FULLSOFT 3 Pack Legging Set for prices starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

The best part about these leggings is that when you buy them, you receive three pairs with each set. As noted, they’re incredibly affordable and perfect for stocking up if you need to swap out old pairs for some fresh ones! While they’re definitely comfy enough for travel, these leggings are also excellent for working out or lounging around at home. One shopper called these leggings a “lazy woman’s dream,” and another said they’re the “best leggings” they have found to date. Everyone loves a great bargain, including Kyle Richards, but we don’t want to waste money on a low-quality item. These leggings clearly pass the test, and we can’t wait to start living our best lives in them!

See it: Get the FULLSOFT 3 Pack Legging Set for prices starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from FULLSOFT and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!