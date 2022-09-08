7 of the Best Pairs of Tummy-Control Leggings to Add to Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know that stating our love for leggings is not such a rare proclamation, but we mean it all the same. We adore them! Forever and ever! They’re comfy, they’re easy and they can be worn for working out, lounging about or going out.

Most leggings are lovely as they are, but if there’s one feature that rules our search terms, it’s the tummy-control waistband. We’re just looking for a little bit of shaping and smoothing that doesn’t sacrifice comfort. We’ve picked out seven of our favorite tummy-control leggings on Amazon for you to shop, whether you’re looking for something moisture-wicking for the gym or in faux leather for a night out on the town!

Our All-Around Favorites

These high-rise leggings are pretty much famous within our team. They are the Homma leggings. They’re made with firm-control fabric, providing contouring compression but keeping things comfy with four-way stretch. They come in 10 colors too!

See it!

Get the Homma Premium Thick High Waist Tummy Compression Slimming Leggings (originally $35) now starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Working Out

With a five-inch waistband, these tummy-control leggings help to smooth out the entire stomach area. These leggings are also sweat-wicking, stretchy and feel like a second skin so you can make the most of your workout!

See it!

Get the RUNNING GIRL 5-Inch High-Waist Seamless Tummy Control Leggings for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for a Night Out

We’ll always love how a faux-leather legging dresses up an outfit while keeping things comfortable, but we obviously have to reward extra points to pairs like these that have tummy-control waistbands (and tons of positive reviews)!

See it!

Get the Ginasy Faux-Leather Leggings for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for a Booty Boost

You don’t have to stop at tummy control. Some pairs of leggings, like this famous SEASUM design, can also provide a visual lift to your booty and better highlight your assets!

See it!

Get the SEASUM High-Waisted Butt-Lifting Leggings for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for an Ultra-Cinch

If you’re really looking to amplify your hourglass figure, this corset-inspired pair of tummy-control leggings is a nice pick. It has an integrated waist trainer!

See it!

Get the Felicia High-Waist Corset Tummy-Control Leggings for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Casual Wear

Keeping things casual, maybe for a movie night with friends or a late night diner trip? A soft, comfy and even slightly looser pair of leggings is the way to go. This pair has a power mesh waistband for tummy control, but it actually has bootcut leg openings!

See it!

Get the Marika Sophia High-Rise Tummy-Control Bootleg Legging (originally $60) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Work

Leggings in the office? You bet. This pair has real pockets, instantly taking these “pants” from loungewear to workwear!

See it!

Get the YUEEKEA Dress Pant Tummy-Control Leggings for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more tummy-control leggings here and make sure to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!