17 of the Most Flattering Workout Leggings for the Gym and Beyond

Many of us are settling into new workout and wellness routines right now, fighting through the soreness of freshly-awakened muscles, trying out new machines at the gym, carrying our water bottle everywhere we go and figuring out if we prefer yoga or pilates (or both).

Through it all, our leggings are there with us. They stretch and sculpt, they flatter and compress, they make us feel cute and confident — but only if we buy the right ones, of course! Below you can shop 17 of our favorite affordable pairs to help you absolutely crush your fitness journey!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Leggings don’t get this many reviews without having something to show for it. These number one bestselling The Gym People leggings come in nearly 40 colorways too!

2. We Also Love: With pockets, buttery-soft fabric and tummy control that doesn’t dig in, these CRZ Yoga leggings are another major fan-favorite on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: Get sporty with a pair of Under Armour leggings. These leggings will make you feel like a pro even if you’re a beginner!

4. Perfect Peach: Looking for a pair of booty-lifting leggings? These scrunch Aurola leggings will have you taking lots of selfies!

5. Minty Fresh: These aqua green Aoxjox leggings caught our eye immediately, and they landed in our cart once we read about the seamless contours!

6. Criss Cross: Loving the trendy cross waist look? These Ododos leggings showcase just how flattering the style can be!

7. The Leather Look: These CRZ Yoga faux-leather leggings are fantastic for the gym, but you can dress them up for nights out too — even with a pair of heels!

8. Holy Leggings: Not only do the perforations on these Redqenting leggings look cute, but they add extra breathability to keep you cool as you start to break a sweat!

9. Living in Leopard: Let your inner fierceness out with these black leopard print Dragon Fit leggings. They’ll serve as even more motivation as you power through your workouts!

10. Piping Hot: These Reebok leggings have a white piping design that isn’t only flattering but simply looks cool. The sale price doesn’t hurt either!

11. Tie-Dye Time: Get your tie-dye on with these sculpting Moshengqi leggings. There are solids available too — check out all 29 options!

12. Crop to the Top: Love a capri style? Crop it up with this pair of super affordable Amazon Essentials leggings!

13. Warming Up: These fleece-lined 90 Degree by Reflex leggings will be perfect for chilly winter workouts or yoga wind-downs at night!

14. Plus Size Pick: With sizes from 1X to 5X, these Just My Size capri leggings are comfy, cute and flattering. They have tons of fantastic reviews too!

15. Yoga Pants: If you’re more into the flared yoga pant look, we’ve got you. Grab this pair of cross-waist Topyogas leggings!

16. Sweat It Out: Get to sweating fast with this pair of Sweat Shaper sauna leggings, made with heat-trapping polymer fabric and neoprene-free compression!

17. Last but Not Least: We adore camo leggings, so we had to add a pair! How about these ultra-popular Dragon Fit leggings, featuring four-way stretch, pockets and moisture-wicking fabric?

