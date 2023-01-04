The Bella Twins Love This $10 Ice Roller for Winter Travel: ‘We’re Obsessed’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Counting down the days! If you’re gearing up for a trip this winter, you’ll want to make sure your suitcase or weekender bag is set with everything you might need, from clothes, to accessories, to beauty products. Travel can wreak havoc on your skin, so it’s essential to perfect your travel skincare set.

Whether you’re going an hour away or to the other side of the world, the Nikki and Brie Bella have you covered with their winter travel checklist, which they recently featured on Amazon. How excited were we to see numerous affordable beauty finds on their must-pack list? This number one bestselling ice roller especially caught our attention. It’s even on sale right now!

Was $16 On Sale: $10 You Save 38% See it!

“Whether you’re traveling near or far, we have all the items that we think you need,” Brie said on the twins’ first ever Amazon livestream. The WWE Hall of Famers and moms featured fantastic items for traveling with young kids, but they did not forget about skincare. Nikki said, “One thing that we like to travel with is this ice roller.”

“What’s nice is,” the Barmageddon host continued, “the majority of hotel rooms do have small fridges with the little freezer on top, so this fits,” prompting Brie to add, “Or we get an ice bucket and we sit it in there.”

“But what we love is,” Nikki explained, “whether it’s jet lag, having too many fun drinks, sleeping bad, whatever it may be, ice rollers for puffiness, or even for swelling of course, but just for feeling lethargic and sluggish — this is amazing. It’s just getting that ice all over your face. So this is something that Brie and I definitely love, we’re obsessed with. Make sure to do it before your makeup, which I’m sure you all know.”

“I’ll even sometimes do it at night,” Brie, who competed on The Real Dirty Dancing last winter, added, demonstrating how she uses it.

“We both always fight inflammation, especially in our face. We get so puffy so easy, under our eyes, we get it right here on our cheeks really bad, and I’ve just noticed how much this helps just contour my face and get all of that out. And they always say, you go your chin to your ear — you always push out.” Nikki noted that for the neck, you push down, also demonstrating and explaining the best way to drain toxins from your skin, as learned through her esthetician.

While the Bellas own the pink version of this ice roller, it’s available in purple as well. The best part? Both also come with a green gua sha!

