21 Gifts for Women With January Birthdays

Birthday gift ideas. Amazon

Shopping for someone with a January birthday? While there are some birthday presents that can work year round, grabbing a gift the birthday girl can use ASAP is always a plus. In January, that could mean cute winter clothes, nourishing skincare and hair products, fitness finds, birth month goodies and other treats to help them set the tone for the year ahead!

Below, you can shop 21 of our favorite gifts for women with January birthdays. Prices start below $15! Order ASAP before time runs out!

This Puffer Vest

Amazon

This vest has been going viral lately and has even become a number one bestseller. Available in so many colors!

See it!

Get the Keomud Winter Crop Puffer Vest for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Customizable Birthstone Ring

Ring Concierge

This ring, available in 14K rose gold, white gold or yellow gold, features January’s birthstone, garnet, plus a capital letter of your choice to represent your giftee’s name!

See it!

Get the Mini Letter Birthstone Ring by Kelly Bello for just $270 at Ring Concierge!

These Wrist and Ankle Weights

Amazon

They’re the most famous wearable weights out there — with the best aesthetic!

See it!

Get the Bala Bangles starting at just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Hair Oil

Nordstrom

Sometimes the best gifts are the smallest ones. Grab her this holy grail for dry winter hair!

See it!

Get the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil for just $30 at Nordstrom!

This Self-Care Planner

Amazon

Unlike regular planners, this self-care planner lets her start any time she wants, allowing her to set goals, craft her daily wellness routine, create a vision board and more!

See it!

Get The Self-Care Planner by Simple Self for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Birth Date Candle

Birthdate Co.

Birthdate Co. has a different astrology-inspired scented candle for each day of January, making it an awesome place for personalized gifts!

See it!

Get a January candle (originally $60) for just $50 at Birthdate Co.!

This Half-Zip Fleece

Girlfriend Collective

Cozy, sustainable and even on sale right now!

See it!

Get the Recycled Half-Zip Fleece Hoodie (originally $138) for just $69 at Girlfriend Collective!

This Lip Care Set

Amazon

This adorably packaged set includes a lip plumper, mask and scrub!

See it!

Get the Grande Cosmetics Lip Luggage Set for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Birth Flower Necklace

Made by Mary

The birth flower of January is the carnation, as represented on this gorgeous necklace. Available in gold-filled, rose gold-filled and silver!

See it!

Get the Birth Flower Necklace – 1/2″ starting at just $54 at Made by Mary!

This 2-in-1 Treadmill

Amazon

If there’s room in your budget, this folding treadmill/walking pad will be a major win for anyone working from home!

See it!

Get the Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill (originally $500) for just $360 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Flower Reed Diffuser

Amazon

If you’re in a colder climate, there probably aren’t too many flowers blooming outside right now. Add some color to her January with this beautiful diffuser set, featuring real preserved baby’s breath and more!

See it!

Get the Cocodor Tulip & Preserved Real Flower Reed Diffuser (originally $22) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Puffer Bag

Amazon

Complete all of her best wintry looks with this incredibly cute puffer tote bag!

See it!

Get the Avilego Puffer Shoulder Bag for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Insulated Travel Mug

Amazon

Yeti travel mugs are everything right now. This large size can keep drinks hot (or cold) for hours!

See it!

Get the Yeti Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Body Set

Kopari

Born in the winter but craving summer? Grab her this beachy body set, featuring a body wash and a hydrating body milk!

See it!

Get the Vanilla Vacation Glowing Body Set (originally $48) for just $29 at Kopari!

These Instant Coffee Packets

Amazon

Adorably packaged, creamy and chocolatey and so convenient — these instant coffee packets are game-changers for the caffeine lover!

See it!

Get the Chamberlain Coffee Wildcat Instant Sticks for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Tanning Drops

Sephora

These drops are an easy fix when it comes to giving pale January skin a sun-kissed glow!

See it!

Get the Isle of Paradise Natural Glow Self Tanning Drops for just $32 at Sephora!

This Portable Blender

Amazon

Perfect for making single servings of delicious smoothies. Doubles as a to-go cup!

See it!

Get the Hamilton Beach Shakes and Smoothies with BPA-Free Personal Blender for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Sleek Shoe Rack

Open Spaces

It’s the internet’s favorite shoe rack and a stellar pick for freshening up her home in January!

See it!

Get the Entryway Rack for just $184 at Open Spaces!

This Heated Blanket

Amazon

Warm and cozy bliss!

See it!

Get the Westinghouse Heated Blanket for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Gummy Bear Box

Nordstrom

Not sure what to buy? You can’t go wrong with fancy candy. These gummy bears are tea-inspired!

See it!

Get the Sugarfina Tea Collection 2.0 3-Piece Candy Bento Box for just $32 at Nordstrom!

This Squishmallow

Amazon

If there’s a Squishmallow fan in your life, you already know what to do!

See it!

Get a Squishmallow Plush starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

