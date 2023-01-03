21 Gifts for Women With January Birthdays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for someone with a January birthday? While there are some birthday presents that can work year round, grabbing a gift the birthday girl can use ASAP is always a plus. In January, that could mean cute winter clothes, nourishing skincare and hair products, fitness finds, birth month goodies and other treats to help them set the tone for the year ahead!

Below, you can shop 21 of our favorite gifts for women with January birthdays. Prices start below $15! Order ASAP before time runs out!

This Puffer Vest

This vest has been going viral lately and has even become a number one bestseller. Available in so many colors!

Get the Keomud Winter Crop Puffer Vest for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Customizable Birthstone Ring

This ring, available in 14K rose gold, white gold or yellow gold, features January’s birthstone, garnet, plus a capital letter of your choice to represent your giftee’s name!

Get the Mini Letter Birthstone Ring by Kelly Bello for just $270 at Ring Concierge!

These Wrist and Ankle Weights

They’re the most famous wearable weights out there — with the best aesthetic!

Get the Bala Bangles starting at just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Hair Oil

Sometimes the best gifts are the smallest ones. Grab her this holy grail for dry winter hair!

Get the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil for just $30 at Nordstrom!

This Self-Care Planner

Unlike regular planners, this self-care planner lets her start any time she wants, allowing her to set goals, craft her daily wellness routine, create a vision board and more!

Get The Self-Care Planner by Simple Self for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Birth Date Candle

Birthdate Co. has a different astrology-inspired scented candle for each day of January, making it an awesome place for personalized gifts!

Get a January candle (originally $60) for just $50 at Birthdate Co.!

This Half-Zip Fleece

Cozy, sustainable and even on sale right now!

Get the Recycled Half-Zip Fleece Hoodie (originally $138) for just $69 at Girlfriend Collective!

This Lip Care Set

This adorably packaged set includes a lip plumper, mask and scrub!

Get the Grande Cosmetics Lip Luggage Set for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Birth Flower Necklace

The birth flower of January is the carnation, as represented on this gorgeous necklace. Available in gold-filled, rose gold-filled and silver!

Get the Birth Flower Necklace – 1/2″ starting at just $54 at Made by Mary!

This 2-in-1 Treadmill

If there’s room in your budget, this folding treadmill/walking pad will be a major win for anyone working from home!

Get the Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill (originally $500) for just $360 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Flower Reed Diffuser

If you’re in a colder climate, there probably aren’t too many flowers blooming outside right now. Add some color to her January with this beautiful diffuser set, featuring real preserved baby’s breath and more!

Get the Cocodor Tulip & Preserved Real Flower Reed Diffuser (originally $22) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Puffer Bag

Complete all of her best wintry looks with this incredibly cute puffer tote bag!

Get the Avilego Puffer Shoulder Bag for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Insulated Travel Mug

Yeti travel mugs are everything right now. This large size can keep drinks hot (or cold) for hours!

Get the Yeti Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Body Set

Born in the winter but craving summer? Grab her this beachy body set, featuring a body wash and a hydrating body milk!

Get the Vanilla Vacation Glowing Body Set (originally $48) for just $29 at Kopari!

These Instant Coffee Packets

Adorably packaged, creamy and chocolatey and so convenient — these instant coffee packets are game-changers for the caffeine lover!

Get the Chamberlain Coffee Wildcat Instant Sticks for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Tanning Drops

These drops are an easy fix when it comes to giving pale January skin a sun-kissed glow!

Get the Isle of Paradise Natural Glow Self Tanning Drops for just $32 at Sephora!



This Portable Blender

Perfect for making single servings of delicious smoothies. Doubles as a to-go cup!

Get the Hamilton Beach Shakes and Smoothies with BPA-Free Personal Blender for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Sleek Shoe Rack

It’s the internet’s favorite shoe rack and a stellar pick for freshening up her home in January!

Get the Entryway Rack for just $184 at Open Spaces!

This Heated Blanket

Warm and cozy bliss!

Get the Westinghouse Heated Blanket for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Gummy Bear Box

Not sure what to buy? You can’t go wrong with fancy candy. These gummy bears are tea-inspired!

Get the Sugarfina Tea Collection 2.0 3-Piece Candy Bento Box for just $32 at Nordstrom!

This Squishmallow

If there’s a Squishmallow fan in your life, you already know what to do!

Get a Squishmallow Plush starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

