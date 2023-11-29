Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about to get very hectic with trips to see friends and family this holiday season. Alternatively, maybe they’re coming to you — which means you’re expected to handle their homecoming parade. Either way, you’ll need to properly prepare — and that includes your travel and errand ensembles. The shoes you wear can determine the type of enjoyment you’ll have, because the last thing you need is to sacrifice comfort for fashion — all because you wore the wrong shoes. In fact, comfort can be as simple as walking the dog in fuzzy Uggs or taking on travel with sophisticated slingbacks.

We’ve curated the top-rated shoes from Zappos which can run a marathon from coast-to-coast via trains, planes and automobiles with your arch support in mind. Read on for 16 stellar suggestions now!

1. Balletcore is in full swing, and these chic ballet flats are perfect for dressing up or down — on sale now!

2. These low-cut side-zip booties from comfy brand ECCO look smart with jeans or slacks. The leather inlay sole is designed to keep your feet dry and remove moisture!

3. Madewell has cornered the market on chunky lugsole loafers which look both preppy and casual — plus, they’re easy to slip off for TSA.

4. Walking the dog or on a long-haul flight? Try these soft Ugg slip-ons with a sheepskin cuff and strong rubber tread for slick, icy surfaces.

5. Get a sophisticated look with these glossy slingback shoes. A chic alternative to ballet flats and heels when searching for a dressy all-day shoe.

6. For warmer climates, consider these sporty sandals to get the job done in unadulterated comfort.

7. Wear these shoes inside or out — just because it’s called a slipper doesn’t mean it needs to stay home. It has tread like any other shoe and a knitted top which keeps these looking anything but Ugg-ly.

8. These fleece-lined Crocs are a hit with Gen Z and they may just become our new favorite slip-on shoe too. Plus, they’re currently on sale!

9. For dressier occasions on vacay, consider this open-toe sandal, available in just about any color you may need to match back to the outfit you planned out.

10. Lace up in low-heeled combat boots with a side zipper for easy in-and-out access. They come in a variety of colorways and have soft support added to the inside sole!

11. Clogs are an always-on staple which provide comfort and height with every step.

12. Wear socks or slip your bare feet into fleece-lined sandals. They’re easy for travel and work flawlessly on planes where your feet need space to wiggle your toes.

13. Try a rounded-toe riding boot with a foam insole which feels good all day long (and looks sleek in the process).

14. These hands-free slip-ons are great for on-the-go errands and designed with a heel pillow which holds your foot in place.

15. A classic Keds white low-cut sneaker goes with everything and is actually the shoe of choice for most swing dancers. So, put on your dancing shoes and run about town doing the Charleston!

16. Give an ankle boot a try for a little cottagecore style. It conveys confidence and has just enough heel for a boost without compromising comfort — ideal for a train-to-cocktails situation!

