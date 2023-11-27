The Best Non-Amazon Cyber Monday Deals to Buy ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we might brave the malls during Black Friday, Cyber Monday is all about online shopping. For most of us, Amazon is one of the first virtual stops — but let’s not forget about the rest of the internet!

So many of our favorite retailers have exclusive, one-day-only deals happening right now. Where to start? Well, you’re in the right place. Scroll below to shop our favorite non-Amazon Cyber Monday deals for 2023!

Merit Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: 20% off sitewide — and a free Flush Balm in Rouge with every $75 order! This Day Glow Highlighting Balm is one of my personal favorite products ever — was $32, now $26!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Cyber Monday deals through the 28th! We don’t think we could be more obsessed with these UGG Romely Short Buckle Boots — they were $150, now they’re $99.99!

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: Take up to 60% off in the Cyber Monday event! Products are selling out, but there’s still time to nab this McGraw Camera Bag — was $298, now $209!

Madewell

Our Absolute Favorite: 60% off cyber deals! This is major! Grab this flattering Ruched Crop Straight-Leg Jumpsuit, originally $138, on sale for just $55 with code CYBER at checkout!

Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite: New deals on footwear, clothing, bags and more! Clog girlies will be head over heels for these Sorel Viibe Clogs — were $135, now $101!

lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite: So many Cyber Monday special offers across all categories! We can’t pick just one, but we’re at least starting with this Back in Action Long-Sleeve Shirt — was $68, now $39!

Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite: Now up to 50% off sitewide, including an extra 50% off sale! How giftable are these Maeve Fuzzy Platform Slippers? They were $58, but now they’re $29!

Our Place

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s the biggest sale of the year! Take up to 45% off coveted cookware, like the ever-famous Always Pan 2.0 — was $150, now $99!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite: Tons of deals, and free shipping at $25! Looking for the ultimate holiday jewelry? You need to see these Kate Spade Glitter Crystal Square Stud Earrings — were $32, now $22!

Girlfriend Collective

Our Absolute Favorite: Take 35% off sitewide and up to 60% off select styles! Crush your upcoming New Year’s resolutions with the help of this Paloma Racerback Bra — was $46, now $30!

Coach

Our Absolute Favorite: Up to 50% off with hundreds of new markdowns! How cute is this Heart Crossbody as a gift for a loved one (or yourself)? It was $350, but it’s just $263 with code TAKE25 at checkout!

Revolve

Our Absolute Favorite: 24 hours only! Take an extra 20% off styles with code! This WeWoreWhat Ruffle Midi Dress is so perfect for wedding and beyond — was $148, now $54 with code CYBER20 at checkout!

Michael Kors

Our Absolute Favorite: Further reductions! Take 25% off sitewide for up to 70% off total! How could we possibly resist this Jet Set Travel Medium Metallic Signature Logo Crossbody Bag? It was $448, but now it’s down to $99!

Brooklinen

Our Absolute Favorite: 25% off bestsellers! Sleep cool, calm and collected with the help of this Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle — was $307, now $173!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite: Take up to 30% off and get two times points with code! We’re all about the kits right now, and this Virtue Celebrate Hair Repair Recovery Pro Size Duo is at the top of our cart — was $168, now $101 with code JOY at checkout!

Parachute

Our Absolute Favorite: 20% off everything, including bestsellers like the fluffy Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt — the queen size was $289, but now it’s $231!

SK-II

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s the biggest sale of the year! Take 15% off sitewide — plus extra freebies when you sign up for email, spend $200+ or spend $300+. Avid skincare fans will be rushing to add the famous Pitera Facial Treatment Essence to their routines — was $99, now $84!

iRobot

Our Absolute Favorite: The best savings of the season — up to $645 off! We don’t know anyone who doesn’t want a Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum (unless they already own one) — was $900, now $599.99!

Banana Republic Factory

Our Absolute Favorite: 60% off everything — plus an extra 20% off your purchase! We’re mesmerized by the subtle metallic shine of this Off-Shoulder Lurex Top — was $60, now $19 in cart!

Best Buy

Our Absolute Favorite: Take up to 50% off! There are so many great tech deals, but how could we pass over the sale on this MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop? It was $1,099, but now it’s down to $949!

Everlane

Our Absolute Favorite: Up to 50% off the bestselling styles of the season! We definitely need this Alpaca Oversized Cardigan in our closet as soon as… now. It was $178, but now it’s $98!

Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: Huge discounts across all categories! Breathe clean and keep warm (or cool!) by picking up this Dyson HP07 Purifier Hot + Cool Fan while it’s on sale — was $750, now $550!

Saks Off 5th

Our Absolute Favorite: Take 25% off your $150+ purchase for a total savings of up to 75%! Make someone’s day by gifting them this beautiful JanKuo Flower 3-Piece 14K Set — was $262, now $118 with code CYBER at checkout!

Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite: Deals on home essentials up to 80% off! Start decorating for the holidays and wow your guests with this regal The Holiday Aisle Easy Set-Up Lighted Christmas Tree — was $200, now $114!

Papier

Our Absolute Favorite: Up to 30% off everything for 24 hours only! Get ready for next year with this Strawberry Floral Pink 2024 Planner — was $35, now $28!

Sephora

Our Absolute Favorite: Up to 50% off top brands! Get your glam on with this Natasha Denona Love Face Eyeshadow & Cheek Essential Palette — was $62, now $31!

HUM Nutrition

Our Absolute Favorite: Take 30% off sitewide! What better time to try the bestselling Flatter Me dietary supplement? One bottle was $26, but now it’s $18!

Target

Our Absolute Favorite: So many amazing online-only deals! You need to check out the deal on this KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer before every color is gone — was $450, now $250!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite: Over 400 beauty deals up to 50% off! As K-beauty fans, we are not missing out on this Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum markdown — was $39, now $25!

