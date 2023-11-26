Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Black Friday may be over — but Cyber Monday is just heating up! What do you say we pop in a little early and start nabbing deals before the online shopping extravaganza even begins?
The early Cyber Monday deals are here, and they’re out of this world! Below, we’ve showcased current early deals from our favorite places to shop. We’ll get you privy to the best sales — and the best products to buy! Let’s go!
Amazon
Countless deals across all categories! We’ve seen deals over 80% off!
- Deeper Discount Just Dropped! Dyson Airwrap — $480 (was $600)
- Number One Bestseller! Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs — $30 (were $50)
- Sunzel Flare Leggings — $20 (were $50)
- Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest — $105 (was $170)
- Tineco Floor ONE S5 Wet Dry Vacuum — $325 (was $500)
- Apple AirPods Max — $450 (were $549)
- Philips 3200 Series Espresso Machine — $549 (was $1,000)
- GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker — $228 (was $385)
Macy’s
Shop specials starting at $10 and under and get free shipping at $25!
- Designer Deal! Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Coat — $90 (was $255)
- Affordable Gift! Royal Luxe Reversible Throw — $13 (was $35)
- Macy’s Diamond Flower Burst Stud Earrings — $70 (were $200)
- UGG Mini Bailey Logo Strap Booties — $104 (were $160)
- KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — $352 (was $485)
- Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender — $110 (was $120)
Nordstrom
Over 2,000 items marked down in the extended Black Friday sale!
- Over $500 Off! Lancôme Holiday Beauty Box — $79 with any Lancôme purchase (was $588)
- Hundreds of Reviews! Zella Amazing Cozy Wrap Jacket — $66 (was $89)
- Dermaflash Luxe+ Replenishment Edges 12-Week Supply Set — $61 (was $87)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Cardigan — $97 (was $138)
- Cole Haan Newburg Waterproof Tall Boot — $180 (was $300)
- Sferra Dorsey Throw — $498 (was $664)
Zappos
Over 6,000 products on sale, from shoes to clothing!
- Bestselling Boot! Hey Dude Reyes Boot Leather — $67 (was $90)
- Fan-Favorite! Vans Classic Slip-On — starting at $35 (was $65)
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 Sneaker — $120 (was $160)
- UFC remium 27″ Leggings — $12 (were $60)
- The North Face Osito Jacket — $70 (was $100)
- Madewell The Toggle Flap Crossbody Bag — $74 (was $148)
Target
Nab online-only deals from now through November 27!
- Cyber Monday Must-Have! Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Headphones — $99.99 (were $200)
- Holiday Deal! Costway 6ft Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree — $96 (was $400)
- Tymo Ring Hair Straightening Brush — $38 with Target Circle (was $50)
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven — $160 (was $230)
- Threshold Elroy Faux Shearling Round Ottoman — $54 (was $90)
Walmart
Incredible savings — limited quantities! Shop now!
- Over $1,000 Off! Bosscare Zero Gravity Massage Chair — $1,299 (was $2,399)
- Best Fitness Deal! Costway SuperFit Folding Treadmill — $260 (was $529)
- PlayStation 5 – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle — $499 (was $560)
- Barbie Malibu House Dollhouse Playset — $69 (was $99)
- Mongoose React E2 Electric Scooter — $68 (was $163)
- Miko Home Air Purifier — $90 (was $120)
- Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer — $69 (was $90)
Tory Burch
Up to 50% off — includes previously discounted items!
- Extra Discount! Emerson Large Double Zip Tote — $175 (was $548)
- On Trend! Georgia Ballet Flat — $119 (was $248)
- Good Luck Trainer — $195 (was $278)
- Kira Tote Bag — $266 (was $548)
- Fleming Matte Convertible Shoulder Bag — $350 (was $598)
lululemon
Special offers in all categories! This is rare!
- Selling Fast! Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece — $39 (was $58)
- Top-Rated Pick! Align High-Rise Pant 28″ — starting at $39 (were starting at $98)
- Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Long-Sleeve Shirt — $39 (was $68)
- Restfeel Slide — starting at $39 (was $58)
- Men’s Drysense Short-Sleeve Shirt — $49 (was $78)
Violet Grey
Ultra-rare deals on luxury beauty brands — up to 25% off!
- The Absolute Icon! La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream — $150 (was $200)
- Celeb-Favorite! Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream — $218 (was $290)
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum — $256 (was $320)
- U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound — $54 (was $68)
- Lyma Laser — $2,156 (was $2,695)
Coach
Deals up to 50% off in the Cyber Weekend Sale!
- Half Off! Ruby Satchel 25 In Signature Textile Jacquard — $288 (was $575)
- Convertible Design! Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag With Quilting — $248 (was $495)
- Willow Bucket Bag in Colorblock — $210 (was $350)
- Julietta Boot — $263 with code TAKE25 (was $350)
- Bandit Wallet — $123 (was $175)
Saks Off 5th
Take an extra 25% off your purchase of $150+ for a total savings up to 75%! Use code CYBER at checkout!
- Extra Savings! Calvin Klein Bib Belted Wool Blend Wrap Coat — $131 with code CYBER (was $400)
- Over $300 Off! Longchamp Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag — $338 with code CYBER (was $640)
- Australia Luxe Collective Mool Shearling Lined Flat Slippers — $50 (were $95)
- Saint Laurent 55MM Square Sunglasses — $150 (were $405)
- GV2 Milan 27.5MM Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet — $326 with code CYBER (was $1,085)
Nike
Take up to 60% off gifts and use code CYBER for an extra 25% off select styles!
- Winter Essential! Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie — $49 with code CYBER (was $65)
- Elevated Loungewear! Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Mid-Rise Oversized Cargo Sweatpants — $49 with code CYBER (were $65)
- Nike Air Force 1 Premium — $101 with code CYBER (was $135)
- Nike Heritage Crossbody Bag (4L) — $14 with code CYBER (was $27)
- Nike Storm-FIT Swift Running Jacket — $113 with code CYBER (was $150)
Madewell
Take 50% off your purchase (including sale) with code LETSGO at checkout!
- Top-Rated Bestseller! The Transport Tote — $89 with code LETSGO (was $175)
- Best Denim Deal! The Perfect Vintage Jean — $50 with code LETSGO
- (was $128)
- The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant — $59 with code LETSGO (was $118)
- Chunky Small Hoop Earrings — starting at $10 with code LETSGO (were $22)
- Mockneck Crop Sweater — $44 with code LETSGO (was $88)
Best Buy
Take up to 50% off in the Cyber Monday Savings Event!
- Best Apple Deal! MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop — $750 (was $1,000)
- Best Chromebook Deal! Lenovo Flex 3 15.6″ FHD Chromebook — $239 (was $479)
- LG 48″ Smart TV — $550 (was $1,300)
- Aventon Level.2 Commuter Step-Over eBike — $1,599 (was $1,949)
- GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera — $350 (was $500)
Looking for something else? Explore more can’t-miss Cyber Week deals with Us!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!