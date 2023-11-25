Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A good hair day — every day! It sounds like an impossible task, but with the right types of products in your arsenal, it may very well become your future. Who better to look to for beauty recommendations than one of the world’s top models?

Kaia Gerber was known for her short bob for a bit, but she started to grow out her hair in 2021. Luckily for Us, in the spring of that year, she revealed one of her go-to products for maintaining and nourishing her locks. Ready for those good hair days?

Sachajuan Leave-In Conditioner Pros: Personally used by Kaia Gerber!

Great for thin, fine hair

Oil-free Cons: Pricier than drugstore options

Mixed reviews on the scent $36.00 See it!

Gerber shared her beauty routine in a video for Vogue in May 2021. After finishing her skincare and makeup, she excitedly moved on to hair. “I finally have hair,” she declared. “After two years of having very short hair, it’s grown out, and that’s very exciting for me — but I also have had to learn how to take care of it.”

She then pulled out her bottle of Sachajuan Leave-In Conditioner. “I love this brand, Sachajuan,” she said. “I’m just going to spray some of this leave-in into my ends which tend to go a little bit dry.” After spraying, she combed through her locks with her fingers, finishing off with a full-head hair flip for volume. So relatable!

$36.00 See it!

This leave-in conditioner is excellent for thinner hair types, as it’s formulated to provide weightless moisture, body and shine — without any oil. It’s lovely for detangling, of course, but it also sets a great foundation for styling as well, in case you want to follow up with hot tools.

You’ll mostly want to use this spray on washed, towel-dried hair. Don’t rinse! Let it do its thing until you’re ready for your next wash — and notice as your bad hair days start to dwindle and eventually disappear!

$36.00 See it!

