We’re always messing with and fixing our hair throughout the day. We do it so often that half the time we probably don’t even realize it. We brush it through with our fingers, we smooth it out with our palms, we fix the part, we tousle it — it’s not easy staying satisfied with your hair when your hair won’t stay the way you want it!

Frizz, tangles, dryness and more play a role in our hair breaking all of our rules. We use shampoos, conditioners and even leave-in conditioners from top brands, but we’re still missing a product that can transform our locks from “meh” to “wow.” Some would say we even need something…supernatural!

Get the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not only is this anti-humidity spray under $30, but it’s behind some of the most iconic hairstyles you’ve seen on glamorous celebrities. Stylist Chris Appleton has been using it on top stars’ hair for years, including Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. It’s key to a sleek, glassy style that lasts. “The Dream Coat for me is something I have to have to prep everything with because it gives [the hair] that really nice texture,” he exclusively explained to our own Beauty & Style Editor, Samantha Holender, just recently!

This spray earns its “Supernatural” title because the results seem too good to be true. This spray claims to literally repel water droplets, and many shoppers have even put it to the test to prove it. The effect may last up to three shampoos too!

This frizz-smoothing spray is not only humidity’s worst enemy, but it’s a great choice for healing damaged hair. The heat-activated polymer may compress, tighten and seal hair strands to protect them and leave them silky soft. This product may also condition, moisturize and detangle hair!

To use the Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, simply wash and condition hair, following up with a towel dry. Then section off hair, saturating each section with the spray, applying liberally while hair is still damp. You can then start blow drying in sections to activate the formula, keeping each lock pulled taut, drying downward for the best results.

Good hair days are on the way with products like this in your shopping cart, so let’s do this. Time to check out!

