Is it too soon to feel this nostalgic for 2018? Some would probably call Us weirdos for missing the year so desperately. Sure, plenty of things are the same in 2020, but there is one thing we specifically want back — so, so badly. J. Lo’s hair!

When we picture Jennifer Lopez, we pictured her 2018 bob. It was so sleek, with the perfect amount of swish, and it was so shiny that it seriously looked like glass. Even her good friend, Kim Kardashian, rocked the look that year! And they both owe the perfection to celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who introduced them to an essential product for the style!

Get the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for just $28 at Amazon! Also available at Dermstore! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Appleton described this Dream Coat spray as an “umbrella for the hair” to Today, and that description is not to be taken lightly. This spray claims to be humidity-proof, literally repelling water droplets. Some reviewers even tested this claim and were amazed to see water beading on their strands, refusing to absorb. The best part? This effect may last for up to three shampoos — or even more according to some shoppers. Time to cancel that dry shampoo subscription!

Shoppers love owning a product that actually does what it claims, reporting that their frizz has smoothed out — even in 100% humidity. They say this celeb-favorite treatment is seriously worth the hype. Apart from acting as a humidity shield, it also claims to condition, moisturize and detangle hair. The heat-activated polymer may compress, tighten and seal hair strands, protecting them (even if they’re dyed) and leaving them silky soft!

To use this spray, simply wash and condition hair, following up with a towel dry. Section off hair, saturating each section with the Dream Coat formula. Then you can start blow drying in sections again, keeping each pulled taut and drying downward for the best results!

Though J. Lo’s bob remains in our 2018 memories for now, this spray is still ready to go at any time, no matter if we have a bob, long locks or even a pixie. With a celeb stylist recommendation and over 4,000 reviewers singing its praises, we may miss 2018, but 2020 is about to become our best hair year ever!

