With Black Friday sales coming to a close and Cyber Weekend officially underway, there’s still plenty of time to cross names off your gifting list. With mega-retailers like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target and Amazon offering steep savings on everything from everyday essentials to ultimate gifting goodies, you should make it a priority to add these scores to your cart while they’re still in stock!

If you’re looking for fashion, beauty, tech or home gifts, look no further — we have just the lineup for you! Here, we found Cyber Weekend gifts which offer you savings of at least $50 per item, and they’re bound to be presents anyone will love to open come December. Read on to take a peek at some of our picks below!

Fashion Gifts

Grab these Valentino by Mario Valentino sneakers for a simple-yet-versatile sneaker that can handle anything!

Beauty Gifts

Snag the Armani Beauty Sì perfume for the fragrance lover on your list while it’s 40% off!

Home Gifts

Who doesn’t love Jo Malone London? Give that special someone this beautiful candle as a gift they won’t forget!

Tech Gifts

Beats’ Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are on sale for 50% off at Amazon right now — yes, seriously!

