20 Best Cyber Monday Gift Deals — Save at Least $50 on Each Pick

By
Various gifts including a Fitbit, Jo Malone candle and Valentino sneakers

With Black Friday sales coming to a close and Cyber Weekend officially underway, there’s still plenty of time to cross names off your gifting list. With mega-retailers like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target and Amazon offering steep savings on everything from everyday essentials to ultimate gifting goodies, you should make it a priority to add these scores to your cart while they’re still in stock!

If you’re looking for fashion, beauty, tech or home gifts, look no further — we have just the lineup for you! Here, we found Cyber Weekend gifts which offer you savings of at least $50 per item, and they’re bound to be presents anyone will love to open come December. Read on to take a peek at some of our picks below!

Fashion Gifts

Valentino by Mario Valentino Fresia Studded Leather Sneakers

Grab these Valentino by Mario Valentino sneakers for a simple-yet-versatile sneaker that can handle anything!

Beauty Gifts

ARMANI Beauty Sì Eau de Parfum Fragrance

Snag the Armani Beauty Sì perfume for the fragrance lover on your list while it’s 40% off!

Home Gifts

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Luxury Candle

Who doesn’t love Jo Malone London? Give that special someone this beautiful candle as a gift they won’t forget!

Tech Gifts

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats’ Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are on sale for 50% off at Amazon right now — yes, seriously!

