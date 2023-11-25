Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
With Black Friday sales coming to a close and Cyber Weekend officially underway, there’s still plenty of time to cross names off your gifting list. With mega-retailers like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target and Amazon offering steep savings on everything from everyday essentials to ultimate gifting goodies, you should make it a priority to add these scores to your cart while they’re still in stock!
If you’re looking for fashion, beauty, tech or home gifts, look no further — we have just the lineup for you! Here, we found Cyber Weekend gifts which offer you savings of at least $50 per item, and they’re bound to be presents anyone will love to open come December. Read on to take a peek at some of our picks below!
Fashion Gifts
Grab these Valentino by Mario Valentino sneakers for a simple-yet-versatile sneaker that can handle anything!
- Valentino by Mario Valentino Fresia Studded Leather Sneakers — $250 (was $500)!
- Ray-Ban 60MM Rectangle Sunglasses — $100 (was $$161)!
- Farm Rio Palms Paradise Sand Needlepoint Cardigan — $123 (was $175)!
- Tory Burch Miller Pavé Bombé 55MM Sandals — $279 (was $398)!
- Sleeper Party Two-Piece Pajama Set — $234 (was $390)!
Beauty Gifts
Snag the Armani Beauty Sì perfume for the fragrance lover on your list while it’s 40% off!
- ARMANI Beauty Sì Eau de Parfum Fragrance — $95 (was $158)!
- BeautyBio GloPRO Rejuvenating Scalp + Fuller Hair Therapy Set — $174 (was $249)!
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long — $480 (was $600)!
- NuFACE MINI+ On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit — $188 (was $250)!
- DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning & Peach Fuzz Removal Set — $140 (was $199)!
Home Gifts
Who doesn’t love Jo Malone London? Give that special someone this beautiful candle as a gift they won’t forget!
- Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Luxury Candle — $459 (was $540)!
- Staub 5-Quart Enameled Deep Cast Iron Dutch Oven — $150 (was $370)!
- Coravin Timeless Six+ Wine Preservation System — $210 (was $349)!
- Fellow Ode Brew Gen 2 Grinder — $276 (was $345)!
- Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Brewer — $251 (was $359)!
Tech Gifts
Beats’ Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are on sale for 50% off at Amazon right now — yes, seriously!
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones — $100 (was $200)!
- Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch — $150 (was $200)!
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Bluetooth Speaker — $229 (was $329)!
- Theragun Elite Ultra-Quiet Handheld Deep Tissue Massage Gun — $289 (was $368)!
- Google Pixel Buds Pro — $120 (was $200)!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!