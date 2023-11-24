Your account
42 Editor-Approved Men’s Gifts on Sale for Black Friday

By
Mens-Gift-Guide
Various

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After years of working as a shopping editor, Black Friday doesn’t get easier to navigate. In fact, for 2023, it feels like there are more deals than ever! According to TechTarget, a record $113 billion will be spent this holiday season — a 13.7% growth rate over 2022’s figures. Of course, this means there are plenty of popular products up for grabs and ample opportunities to whittle down your gift list ahead of December’s inevitable chaos.

If you’re shopping for a men’s gift — be it your father, brother, partner, friend or coworker — allow me to be of assistance, okay? I’ve rounded up 42 top gifts across key categories like fashion, grooming and sports (many of which I’ve purchased and swear by!).

Read on for my favorite picks, and shop now while these items are on sale (and still in stock) for Black Friday!

Best Black Friday Fashion Gifting Deals for Him

A&F
Abercrombie & Fitch

Our Absolute Favorite: As a millennial comfortably in my 30s, the resurgence of Abercrombie & Fitch made me nervous at first. Perhaps it was the countless memories of their signature fragrance Fierce flowing through the mall, but regardless, their new wardrobe staples are so, so good. Now that I’m back in an office, I frequently wear the Abercrombie & Fitch sweater polos and think they make a thoughtful gift — but all of their new drops are 25% off for Black Friday (and yes, that includes Fierce).

More fashion deals we love:

Best Black Friday Tech Gifting Deals for Him

Amazon
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Unfortunately for skeptics (myself very much included), the Apple AirPods Max are as good as the brand’s devoted stans claim. With unparalleled audio quality and a truly remarkable battery life compared to competitors — not to mention a trendy aesthetic — these are bound to be a hit. The price tag is slightly more palatable thanks to Amazon’s rare $100 off deal for Black Friday!

More tech deals we love:

Best Black Friday Pajama Gifting Deals for Him

Petite Plume pajamas
Petite Plume

Our Absolute Favorite: I’m a true loungewear lover, which means routinely picking up new pajamas to suit the season. Obviously, a classic plaid print is key to leaning into the festive months — and this ultra-soft tartan set from Petite Plume is made from the finest quality cotton. Get 20% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY through Sunday, November 26.

More pajama deals we love:

Best Black Friday Sports and Fitness Gifting Deals for Him

Recess-Pickleball
Recess

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to “trendy” sports, pickleball has swept the nation — and I’m completely on board. Despite being around for decades, it gained six million players in the last year alone according to USA Pickleball’s annual growth report. It’s a simple sport to learn — not to mention a great social activity — and Recess makes some of the best equipment around. This set of a paddle, bag and balls (plus everything else they sell) is 20% off for Black Friday!

More sports and fitness deals we love:

Best Black Friday Wellness Deals for Him

Canopy
Canopy

Our Absolute Favorite: As winter rears its unrelenting head and cold and flu season kicks off, a humidifier is a handy hack the guy in your life may not even be thinking of. The wildly popular Canopy humidifier makes a solid gift, as it’s not only aesthetically-pleasing, but offers a slew of health benefits and even improves skin — $86 off!

More wellness deals we love:

Best Black Friday Accessory Gifting Deals for Him

Ssense
Ssense

Our Absolute Favorite: A designer card case is an excellent gift, as it’s a way for the lucky recipient to snag a top-notch leather good from a luxury brand — and it won’t require you to forego rent for the month. Iconic Italian label Valentino has returned to mega-prominence in recent years, and this sleek option is a winner (and a fraction of the price of Bottega Veneta’s cardholder, arguably the MVP of men’s wallets right now) — 40% off!

More accessory deals we love:

Best Black Friday Skincare and Grooming Gifting Deals for him

Kiehl's
Kiehl’s

Our Absolute Favorite: Does anyone else feel like there are too many skincare products on the market? As someone who’s always grappling with some concern — be it redness, dryness or blemishes I thought would stop forming once I turned 18 — it’s incredibly overwhelming to know what works. That’s why it’s crucial to streamline your routine and pick a favorite in each category. When it comes to all-purpose masks, this tried-and-true Kiehl’s Rare Earth deep pore minimizing clay mask is a marvel to banish oil, breakouts and leave your complexion ultra-smooth — 30% off!

More skincare and grooming deals we love:

amazon-daily-deals-black-friday

Deal of the Day

Coach! Olaplex! Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Black Friday View Deal

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

