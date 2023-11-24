42 Editor-Approved Men’s Gifts on Sale for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After years of working as a shopping editor, Black Friday doesn’t get easier to navigate. In fact, for 2023, it feels like there are more deals than ever! According to TechTarget, a record $113 billion will be spent this holiday season — a 13.7% growth rate over 2022’s figures. Of course, this means there are plenty of popular products up for grabs and ample opportunities to whittle down your gift list ahead of December’s inevitable chaos.

If you’re shopping for a men’s gift — be it your father, brother, partner, friend or coworker — allow me to be of assistance, okay? I’ve rounded up 42 top gifts across key categories like fashion, grooming and sports (many of which I’ve purchased and swear by!).

Read on for my favorite picks, and shop now while these items are on sale (and still in stock) for Black Friday!

Best Black Friday Fashion Gifting Deals for Him

Our Absolute Favorite: As a millennial comfortably in my 30s, the resurgence of Abercrombie & Fitch made me nervous at first. Perhaps it was the countless memories of their signature fragrance Fierce flowing through the mall, but regardless, their new wardrobe staples are so, so good. Now that I’m back in an office, I frequently wear the Abercrombie & Fitch sweater polos and think they make a thoughtful gift — but all of their new drops are 25% off for Black Friday (and yes, that includes Fierce).

More fashion deals we love:

Best Black Friday Tech Gifting Deals for Him

Our Absolute Favorite: Unfortunately for skeptics (myself very much included), the Apple AirPods Max are as good as the brand’s devoted stans claim. With unparalleled audio quality and a truly remarkable battery life compared to competitors — not to mention a trendy aesthetic — these are bound to be a hit. The price tag is slightly more palatable thanks to Amazon’s rare $100 off deal for Black Friday!

More tech deals we love:

Best Black Friday Pajama Gifting Deals for Him

Our Absolute Favorite: I’m a true loungewear lover, which means routinely picking up new pajamas to suit the season. Obviously, a classic plaid print is key to leaning into the festive months — and this ultra-soft tartan set from Petite Plume is made from the finest quality cotton. Get 20% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY through Sunday, November 26.

More pajama deals we love:

Best Black Friday Sports and Fitness Gifting Deals for Him

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to “trendy” sports, pickleball has swept the nation — and I’m completely on board. Despite being around for decades, it gained six million players in the last year alone according to USA Pickleball’s annual growth report. It’s a simple sport to learn — not to mention a great social activity — and Recess makes some of the best equipment around. This set of a paddle, bag and balls (plus everything else they sell) is 20% off for Black Friday!

More sports and fitness deals we love:

Best Black Friday Wellness Deals for Him

Our Absolute Favorite: As winter rears its unrelenting head and cold and flu season kicks off, a humidifier is a handy hack the guy in your life may not even be thinking of. The wildly popular Canopy humidifier makes a solid gift, as it’s not only aesthetically-pleasing, but offers a slew of health benefits and even improves skin — $86 off!

More wellness deals we love:

Best Black Friday Accessory Gifting Deals for Him

Our Absolute Favorite: A designer card case is an excellent gift, as it’s a way for the lucky recipient to snag a top-notch leather good from a luxury brand — and it won’t require you to forego rent for the month. Iconic Italian label Valentino has returned to mega-prominence in recent years, and this sleek option is a winner (and a fraction of the price of Bottega Veneta’s cardholder, arguably the MVP of men’s wallets right now) — 40% off!

More accessory deals we love:

Best Black Friday Skincare and Grooming Gifting Deals for him

Our Absolute Favorite: Does anyone else feel like there are too many skincare products on the market? As someone who’s always grappling with some concern — be it redness, dryness or blemishes I thought would stop forming once I turned 18 — it’s incredibly overwhelming to know what works. That’s why it’s crucial to streamline your routine and pick a favorite in each category. When it comes to all-purpose masks, this tried-and-true Kiehl’s Rare Earth deep pore minimizing clay mask is a marvel to banish oil, breakouts and leave your complexion ultra-smooth — 30% off!

More skincare and grooming deals we love:

