20 Unbeatable Gifts to Buy During Black Friday

Shopping for others takes strategy: If you struggle with finding gifts for people, Black Friday is the optimal time to shop. As long as you have an idea of what your recipient might like, you can let the deals guide your decisions. This year, there are thousands of discounts on a range of items from tech and fashion, to home and beauty.

We’re making your shopping process even easier too (you’re welcome!). We scoured the internet to find the top deals at major retailers. Below, you’ll find 20 unbeatable discounts. Make sure to add to cart before these sell out — because they surely will!

Best Tech Gifts

Black Friday is the best time of year for tech deals, and we’re not just talking about televisions and laptops. When you’re shopping for high-tech items for others, keep it small and functional, and try to prioritize things people might not buy for themselves. The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for Apple iPhone, iWatch and Airpods, for example, will quickly become something your recipient uses daily!

Best Fashion Gifts

You may not think of socks as the most fashionable gift, but Comrad Combed Cotton Crew Compression Socks will completely change your loved ones’ lives when they’re traveling. Trust Us! And if you’re after something a bit more fashion forward, mules are making a comeback. We found a pair from Free People that’s 70% discounted!

Best Home Gifts

Whether you’re looking to purchase a housewarming gift or are getting ahead for secret Santa, you can never go wrong with a home-centric present. The Staub 5-Quart Enameled Deep Cast Iron Dutch Oven, will be any home chef’s dream and it will last them a life time (so you can feel good splurging a bit).

Best Beauty Gifts

It’s rare for limited edition makeup and skincare sets to be discounted before the holidays, so you’ll want to hop on the Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Skin Care Set and Westman Atelier The Eye Love You Makeup Edition Set. Both are 50% off!

