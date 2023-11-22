20 Unbeatable Gifts to Buy During Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Shopping for others takes strategy: If you struggle with finding gifts for people, Black Friday is the optimal time to shop. As long as you have an idea of what your recipient might like, you can let the deals guide your decisions. This year, there are thousands of discounts on a range of items from tech and fashion, to home and beauty.
We’re making your shopping process even easier too (you’re welcome!). We scoured the internet to find the top deals at major retailers. Below, you’ll find 20 unbeatable discounts. Make sure to add to cart before these sell out — because they surely will!
Best Tech Gifts
Black Friday is the best time of year for tech deals, and we’re not just talking about televisions and laptops. When you’re shopping for high-tech items for others, keep it small and functional, and try to prioritize things people might not buy for themselves. The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for Apple iPhone, iWatch and Airpods, for example, will quickly become something your recipient uses daily!
- Amazon Fire TV Stick — 50% off! Was $40, now just $20!
- 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for Apple iPhone/iWatch/Airpods — 60% off! Was $50, now just $20!
- Amazon Echo Show 5 — 56% off! Was $90, now just $40!
- Canupdog Wifi Digital Photo Frame — 50% off! Was $160, now just $80!
- GooDee Projector 4K — 50% off! Was $340, now just $170!
Best Fashion Gifts
You may not think of socks as the most fashionable gift, but Comrad Combed Cotton Crew Compression Socks will completely change your loved ones’ lives when they’re traveling. Trust Us! And if you’re after something a bit more fashion forward, mules are making a comeback. We found a pair from Free People that’s 70% discounted!
- Sweaty Betty Revive Half Zip Crop Sweatshirt — 40% off! Was $98, now just $59!
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Quilted Coat — 60% off! Was $255, now just $100!
- Comrad Combed Cotton Crew Compression Socks — 29% off! Was $36, now just $26!
- Free People Milo Everyday Mule — 70% off! Was $148, now just $44!
- Kate Spade New York Medium Knott Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag — 50% off! Was $298, now just $149!
Best Home Gifts
Whether you’re looking to purchase a housewarming gift or are getting ahead for secret Santa, you can never go wrong with a home-centric present. The Staub 5-Quart Enameled Deep Cast Iron Dutch Oven, will be any home chef’s dream and it will last them a life time (so you can feel good splurging a bit).
- Staub 5-Quart Enameled Deep Cast Iron Dutch Oven — 59% off! Was $370, now just $150!
- Pendleton Moonlight Mesa Throw Blanket — 40% off! Was $100, now just $60!
- L’or de Seraphine Joan Medium Ceramic Jar Candle — 40% off! Was $36, now just $21!
- Collina Strada Crystal Embellished Insulated Water Bottle — 40% off! Was $100, now just $60!
- Style Union Home Tatum Ceramic Tic Tac Toe Game — 40% off! Was $195, now just $117!
Best Beauty Gifts
It’s rare for limited edition makeup and skincare sets to be discounted before the holidays, so you’ll want to hop on the Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Skin Care Set and Westman Atelier The Eye Love You Makeup Edition Set. Both are 50% off!
- Too Faced Better Than Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette — 50% off! Was $54, now just $27!
- Aerin Beauty Mediterranean Honeysuckle Clementine Eau de Parfum — 40% off! Was $145, now just $87!
- Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand — 40% off! Was $169, now just $101!
- Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Skin Care Set — 50% off! Was $78 now just $39!
- Westman Atelier The Eye Love You Makeup Edition Set — 50% off! Was $180, now just $90!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!